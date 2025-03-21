"NCAA Gymnastics needs to do better" - Fans react as Jordyn Wieber speaks out on decision blocking Arkansas Gymnasts from fair qualification

Jordyn Wieber, the gymnastics coach at the University of Arkansas, reflected on a recent NCAA Gymnastics Committee decision. The school wanted its athletes to join a regular-season competition at Oregon State to improve their qualifying scores fairly. However, both their request and an appeal were rejected, stopping the Arkansas gymnasts from getting this chance.

Ad

Wieber shared her disappointment, saying that her athletes will not have the same scoring opportunities as other Division I teams. She called the decision unfair but said the team will now focus on the NCAA Regionals. This raises concerns about fairness in how teams qualify.

At the end of her statement, Wieber warned that this decision could also affect future female athletes and gymnastics programs. The head coach shared an official letter on Instagram on March 20 2025.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reflecting on the NCAA's decision, fans reacted to the social media post.

One fan wrote:

"Did I miss the reasoning? Why can’t they?"

Another commented:

"thankful for your fight. love these people, so much more still to come. time to prove em wrong"

One user expressed their support for athletes:

"I can’t believe it’s 2025 and we are still going through this. So sorry for all the athletes and coaches. Proud of you for standing up for them. #letthemplay"

Ad

Here's a look at additional fans' comments:

"They asked to me part of a regular season meet, not the SEC championships, right? What’s the problem with that?"

"being denied to compete at a regular season meet is crazy. these athletes deserve better from the ncaa committee. wishing you all the best at regionals."

"NCAA Gymnastics needs to do better. End of story."

Ad

Screenshot of Fan's comments on Jordyn Wieber's post/ Source: Instagram @jordyn_wieber

Under the guidance of Jordyn Wieber, the Arkansas Razorbacks have claimed 27 event titles.

Ad

Jordyn Wieber reflects on her role as she joins the University of Arkansas Gymnastics program

Jordyn Wieber during Arkansas v Auburn - Source: Getty

Before becoming head coach at the University of Arkansas, Jordyn Wieber won gold with the U.S. gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympics. She also won the 2012 Visa Championships all-around title, the American Cup, and multiple medals at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Ad

The head coach also won the 2012 Visa Championships all-around title, the American Cup, and multiple medals at the U.S. Olympic Trials. In 2011, she was world all-around and team champion, won beam bronze, and earned multiple golds at the Visa Championships. Following their competitive career, Wieber took on the role of head coach in April 2019.

Reflecting on the new role, the 29-year-old said:

"I am honored to be joining the Razorback Family as the head gymnastics coach at the University of Arkansas. Throughout my life, gymnastics has provided me some extraordinary opportunities, from traveling the world and competing for my country at the Olympics to coaching alongside one of the legends of our sport at UCLA. Those experiences have been invaluable to my growth personally and professionally while also preparing me for this role." (secsports.com)

Jordyn Wieber was also named the youngest NCAA gymnastics head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback