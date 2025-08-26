Josh Kerr, Keely Hodgkinson and Dina Asher-Smith to lead Great Britain as team announced for World Athletics Championships | Know full squad

Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s squad has been announced for the World Athletics Championships 2025. A majority of the athletes named in the UK Athletics list are expected to represent the team at the championships, while those marked with an asterisk remain unconfirmed awaiting the final World Championships Tokyo rankings.

Ad

Josh Kerr, a two-time Olympic medalist in the men’s 1500, and the reigning Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson are two of the biggest names who will headline the team’s squad for the global championships, which are scheduled from September 13 to 21.

In the sprint events, the women’s squad will feature a strong lineup including Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita, who all performed brilliantly at the UK Championships.

While Asher-Smith and Neita have been consistent performers on the international circuit for Great Britain, it was Hunt who impressed the most, claiming the 100m national title and finishing second in the 200m, where she narrowly missed out on victory.

Ad

Trending

Some other athletes to watch out for Great Britain who booked their spots at the World Athletics Championships are Olympic and Worlds medalist Zharnel Hughes, pole vaulter Molly Caudery, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, middle-distance runners Laura Muir, Georgia Hunter Bell and Neil Gourley among others.

On that note, let’s take a look at Great Britain’s full squad at World Athletics Championships 2025 -

Women's squad for World Athletics Championships

100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita

400m: Amber Anning, Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu

800m: Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Hunter Bell, Jemma Reekie

1500m: Laura Muir, Revee Walcott-Nolan, Erin Wallace

5000m: Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Innes FitzGerald, Hannah Nuttall

10000m: Calli Hauger-Thackery*, Megan Keith*

3000m Steeplechase: Sarah Tait*, Elise Thorner

100m Hurdles: Marcia Sey*

400m Hurdles: Lina Nielsen, Emily Newnham

High Jump: Morgan Lake*

Pole Vault: Molly Caudery

Long Jump: Jazmin Sawyers

Hammer: Anna Purchase*

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jade O'dowda*, Abigail Pawlett*

4x100m Relay: Dina Asher-Smith, Success Eduan, Joy Eze, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita

4x400m Relay: Amber Anning, Hannah Brier, Poppy Malik, Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin

Ad

Men's squad for World Athletics Championships

100m: Jeremiah Azu, Romell Glave, Zharnel Hughes

200m: Toby Harries*, Zharnel Hughes

400m: Charlie Dobson, Matt Hudson-Smith, Sam Reardon

800m: Max Burgin, Tiarnan Croken, Ben Pattison

1500m: Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

5000m: George Mills

3000m Steeplechase: Zak Seddon*

110m Hurdles: Tade Ojora*

400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers, Seamus Derbyshire, Tyri Donovan

Shot Put: Scott Lincoln*

Discus: Lawrence Okoye, Nick Percy

Hammer: Jake Norris*

35km Race Walk: Cameron Corbishley*

Marathon: Emile Cairess

4x100m Relay: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Jona Efoloko, Romell Glave, Louie Hinchliffe, Zharnel Hughes

4x400m Relay: Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey, Toby Harries, Matt Hudson-Smith, Samuel Reardon, Lee Thompson

(*) indicates that the athlete is not yet confirmed and may change depending on the final World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More