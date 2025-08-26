Josh Kerr, Keely Hodgkinson and Dina Asher-Smith to lead Great Britain as team announced for World Athletics Championships | Know full squad

Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s squad has been announced for the World Athletics Championships 2025. A majority of the athletes named in the UK Athletics list are expected to represent the team at the championships, while those marked with an asterisk remain unconfirmed awaiting the final World Championships Tokyo rankings.
Josh Kerr, a two-time Olympic medalist in the men’s 1500, and the reigning Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson are two of the biggest names who will headline the team’s squad for the global championships, which are scheduled from September 13 to 21.
In the sprint events, the women’s squad will feature a strong lineup including Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita, who all performed brilliantly at the UK Championships.
While Asher-Smith and Neita have been consistent performers on the international circuit for Great Britain, it was Hunt who impressed the most, claiming the 100m national title and finishing second in the 200m, where she narrowly missed out on victory.
Some other athletes to watch out for Great Britain who booked their spots at the World Athletics Championships are Olympic and Worlds medalist Zharnel Hughes, pole vaulter Molly Caudery, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, middle-distance runners Laura Muir, Georgia Hunter Bell and Neil Gourley among others.
On that note, let’s take a look at Great Britain’s full squad at World Athletics Championships 2025 -
Women's squad for World Athletics Championships
- 100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita
- 200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita
- 400m: Amber Anning, Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu
- 800m: Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Hunter Bell, Jemma Reekie
- 1500m: Laura Muir, Revee Walcott-Nolan, Erin Wallace
- 5000m: Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Innes FitzGerald, Hannah Nuttall
- 10000m: Calli Hauger-Thackery*, Megan Keith*
- 3000m Steeplechase: Sarah Tait*, Elise Thorner
- 100m Hurdles: Marcia Sey*
- 400m Hurdles: Lina Nielsen, Emily Newnham
- High Jump: Morgan Lake*
- Pole Vault: Molly Caudery
- Long Jump: Jazmin Sawyers
- Hammer: Anna Purchase*
- Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jade O'dowda*, Abigail Pawlett*
- 4x100m Relay: Dina Asher-Smith, Success Eduan, Joy Eze, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita
- 4x400m Relay: Amber Anning, Hannah Brier, Poppy Malik, Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin
Men's squad for World Athletics Championships
- 100m: Jeremiah Azu, Romell Glave, Zharnel Hughes
- 200m: Toby Harries*, Zharnel Hughes
- 400m: Charlie Dobson, Matt Hudson-Smith, Sam Reardon
- 800m: Max Burgin, Tiarnan Croken, Ben Pattison
- 1500m: Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman
- 5000m: George Mills
- 3000m Steeplechase: Zak Seddon*
- 110m Hurdles: Tade Ojora*
- 400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers, Seamus Derbyshire, Tyri Donovan
- Shot Put: Scott Lincoln*
- Discus: Lawrence Okoye, Nick Percy
- Hammer: Jake Norris*
- 35km Race Walk: Cameron Corbishley*
- Marathon: Emile Cairess
- 4x100m Relay: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Jona Efoloko, Romell Glave, Louie Hinchliffe, Zharnel Hughes
- 4x400m Relay: Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey, Toby Harries, Matt Hudson-Smith, Samuel Reardon, Lee Thompson
(*) indicates that the athlete is not yet confirmed and may change depending on the final World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 rankings.