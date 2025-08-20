Junior Pan American Games Wrestling 2025: Complete schedule, USA athletes competing ft Bo Bassett, Mitchell Mesenbrink

  • home icon
By Abhiruchi Rout
Published Aug 20, 2025 15:04 GMT
Bo Bassett and Mitchell Mesenbrink are two of USA wrestlers to watch out at Junior Pan American Games 2025. PHOTO: Instagram/ bo.bassett (L), Getty (R)
The Wrestling events at Junior Pan American Games 2025 are scheduled to be held from August 20 to August 22 at the Olympic Training Center of the Paraguayan Olympic Park in Asunción, Paraguay. The competitions will take place in three categories including Men’s Freestyle, Men’s Greco-Roman and Women’s Freestyle wrestling.

The United States have sent a strong 17 member squad to the Junior Pan American Games which includes three-time Ironman champion and 11-time Pennsylvania State Champion Bo Bassett and the 2025 NCAA champion Mitchell Mesenbrink.

In addition to this, Rocco Welsh, who was NCAA runner-up for Ohio State in 2024, is another athlete to watch out for at the Junior Pan American Games 2025. Welsh has transferred to Penn State for the coming season for the remaining years of his collegiate eligibility.

With that, let’s take a look at the USA athletes competing and complete schedule for the Wrestling events at Junior Pan American Games 2025 -

USA athletes competing at Junior Pan American Games 2025 in Wrestling

Rocco Welsh during the Division I Men&#039;s Wrestling Championship 2024 (Photo by Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Rocco Welsh during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship 2024 (Photo by Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Men’s Greco-Roman

Max Black (60 kg), Brennan Van Hoecke (67 kg), Aydin Rix McElhinney (77 kg), Payton Jacobson (87 kg), Keenan Wyatt (97 kg), Aden Attao (130 kg),

Women’s Freestyle

Emilie Gonzalez (50 kg), Brianna Gonzalez (53 kg), SaVannah Cosme (62 kg), Brooklyn Hays (68 kg), Tristan Kelly (76 kg)

Men’s Freestyle

Charlie Farmer (57 kg), Bo Bassett (65 kg), Mitchell Mesenbrink (74 kg), Rocco Welsh (86 kg), Tommy Dineen (97 kg), Lucas Stoddard (125 kg)

Schedule for the Junior Pan American Games 2025 in Wrestling

(All the timings are in Local Time)

August 20, Wednesday

10:00 to 14:00: Qualification rounds and play-offs for Men’s Greco-roman 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, 130 kg

18:00 to 20:00: Finals for Men’s Greco-roman 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, 130 kg

August 21, Thursday

10:00 to 14:00: Qualification rounds and play-offs for Women’s Freestyle Wrestling 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 76 kg

18:00 to 20:00: Finals for Women’s Freestyle Wrestling 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 76 kg

August 22, Friday

10:00 to 14:00: Qualification rounds and play-offs for Men’s Freestyle 57kg, 65kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, 125 kg

18:00 to 20:00: Finals for Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, 125 kg

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

