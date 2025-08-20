Junior Pan American Games Wrestling 2025: Complete schedule, USA athletes competing ft Bo Bassett, Mitchell Mesenbrink

The Wrestling events at Junior Pan American Games 2025 are scheduled to be held from August 20 to August 22 at the Olympic Training Center of the Paraguayan Olympic Park in Asunción, Paraguay. The competitions will take place in three categories including Men’s Freestyle, Men’s Greco-Roman and Women’s Freestyle wrestling.
The United States have sent a strong 17 member squad to the Junior Pan American Games which includes three-time Ironman champion and 11-time Pennsylvania State Champion Bo Bassett and the 2025 NCAA champion Mitchell Mesenbrink.
In addition to this, Rocco Welsh, who was NCAA runner-up for Ohio State in 2024, is another athlete to watch out for at the Junior Pan American Games 2025. Welsh has transferred to Penn State for the coming season for the remaining years of his collegiate eligibility.
With that, let’s take a look at the USA athletes competing and complete schedule for the Wrestling events at Junior Pan American Games 2025 -
USA athletes competing at Junior Pan American Games 2025 in Wrestling
Men’s Greco-Roman
Max Black (60 kg), Brennan Van Hoecke (67 kg), Aydin Rix McElhinney (77 kg), Payton Jacobson (87 kg), Keenan Wyatt (97 kg), Aden Attao (130 kg),
Women’s Freestyle
Emilie Gonzalez (50 kg), Brianna Gonzalez (53 kg), SaVannah Cosme (62 kg), Brooklyn Hays (68 kg), Tristan Kelly (76 kg)
Men’s Freestyle
Charlie Farmer (57 kg), Bo Bassett (65 kg), Mitchell Mesenbrink (74 kg), Rocco Welsh (86 kg), Tommy Dineen (97 kg), Lucas Stoddard (125 kg)
Schedule for the Junior Pan American Games 2025 in Wrestling
(All the timings are in Local Time)
August 20, Wednesday
10:00 to 14:00: Qualification rounds and play-offs for Men’s Greco-roman 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, 130 kg
18:00 to 20:00: Finals for Men’s Greco-roman 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, 130 kg
August 21, Thursday
10:00 to 14:00: Qualification rounds and play-offs for Women’s Freestyle Wrestling 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 76 kg
18:00 to 20:00: Finals for Women’s Freestyle Wrestling 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 76 kg
August 22, Friday
10:00 to 14:00: Qualification rounds and play-offs for Men’s Freestyle 57kg, 65kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, 125 kg
18:00 to 20:00: Finals for Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, 125 kg