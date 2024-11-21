"Just creates that feeling of superiority" - Gabby Thomas opens up on importance of winning ahead of Paris Olympics to compete with full confidence

Gabby Thomas opened up about the significance of winning races leading up to the Paris Olympics, emphasizing how victories help build the confidence necessary to compete at the highest level. Thomas became the most decorated American track and field medalist at the Paris Games by securing three gold medals.

Ahead of the track and field events that commenced on August 1, 2024, at the Paris Games, Thomas competed in the London Diamond League, held on July 20, 2024. The American sprinter dominated the 200m after clocking a stunning 21.82 seconds to outpace Julien Alfred and Dina Asher-Smith, who posted 21.86 and 22.07 seconds, respectively.

In Netflix's Sprint docuseries' season 2, which highlighted the victory journey of a few elite athletes, including Thomas, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Letsile Tebogo, Kenny Bednarek, and Fred Kerley, she reflected on the London Diamond League victory, citing it as the most crucial feat heading into the Paris Games.

"If I win, it just creates that feeling of superiority going into this Olympics," Thomas said. "I have to win it." (35:10 onwards)

At the Paris Games, the American sprinter again defeated Alfred, the 100m Olympic champion. While Thomas registered a staggering time of 21.83 seconds, Alfred and Thomas' fellow teammate clocked 22.08 and 22.20 seconds, respectively.

"I know a lot of people expected me to have gold" - Gabby Thomas reflects on her bronze medal victory at Tokyo Olympics

Gabby Thomas of USA at the 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas recently opened up on clinching a bronze medal in the 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Games, after finishing behind Elaine Thompson-Herah and Christine Mboma.

During a candid conversation on Why Not Me? with Mike Jackson, Thomas stated that while people expected her to win a gold medal, she was content with being an Olympian and securing a podium finish.

"I was really excited, okay I loved it," Thomas said. "I couldn't believe that I had an Olympic medal. I know a lot of people during that time felt like it was a letdown right and I didn't even understand that until much."

"The fact that I was an Olympian was unbelievable to me and then I got a medal and that was unbelievable to me, I know a lot of people expected me to have gold." (3:30 onwards)

Apart from her gold medal in the 200m at the Paris Games, Thomas also secured victories in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.

