"Just faith and trusting the process"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shattered the 400m hurdles world record at US Olympic Trials 2021

Back in 2021, American athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone impressed fans by shattering the world record in the 400-meter hurdles race. The then-21-year-old competed at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials, where she broke her rival Dalilah Muhammad’s benchmark from the 2019 Doha World Championships.

Sparks of her immense talent were visible in 2019, when she won the silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Doha World Championships. Two years later, McLaughlin-Levrone improved her craft and transformed her silver into gold at the world championship in Eugene.

One of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s top-notch performances came at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials on June 28, 2021. The American athlete clocked a mind-blowing 51.90s, breaking her counterpart Dalilah Muhammad’s previously set world record of 52.16s at the Doha World Championships 2019. Muhammad, who was the then reigning Olympic and world champion, finished the race at 52.42, taking second place.

McLaughlin-Levrone’s impressive timing made her the first woman to run under 52 seconds in the history of track and field. McLaunghlin-Levrone’s stunning victory against Muhammad made fans eager for their final showdown in Tokyo, Japan.

She expressed her delight at setting a new world record in the 400-meter hurdles while speaking to The Guardian.

"Truly just faith and trusting the process,” she said.

At the finale in Tokyo, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again outshined Dalilah Muhammad by winning her first Olympic gold medal. She broke her own world record from the trials by completing the race in 51.46 seconds. Muhammad had to settle for the silver medal, as she reached the finish line in 51.58 seconds. The Dutch athlete Femke Bol ran 52.03 seconds to take home the bronze medal.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to compete at the US Olympics Track and Field Trials

Mclaughlin-Levrone at 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is all set to compete in the 400-meter hurdles race at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials. The race's first round is set for June 27, with the semi-finals and finals on June 29 and June 30, respectively.

Initially, the American athlete planned to compete in the women’s 200-meter and 400-meter races but withdrew her name later on. She has decided to defend her title in the 400-meter hurdles race at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

McLauhghlin-Levrone made her seasonal debut in the 4x400-meter hurdles race at the HBCU Pro Classic: The Edwin Moses Legends Meet. She won the race by clocking 52.70s. Following this, she won yet another gold medal in the 400-meter flat at the USATF New York City Grand Prix.