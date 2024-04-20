"Just focused on our absolute best" - Christian Coleman reveals plans before Xiamen Diamond League as the Olympic season unfolds

Christian Coleman who failed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to an 18-month ban from competition for missing three doping tests within a year, is determined to make it into Team USA for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The star sprinter prepares for a comeback as he is set to compete at the Diamond League in Xiamen, China. Coleman is keen to start the year on a good note. He told AFP:

"Everyone's goal is first to make the team but whoever makes that team is obviously well capable of getting on that relay pool and doing something special."

About the upcoming US Olympic trials, the 60m world indoor record holder said he can't even think past June:

"Just focused on being an absolute best when we need to be at the trials," Coleman said. "If you're not at your best there then the season's all for nought, really."

He added:

"That's what makes it so special to be on the American team -- the fact it's so hard to make it." (via Yahoo Sports)

Christian Coleman feels competing in an Olympic year is different

Christian Coleman at Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Coleman, 28, shared that he feels a little different competing in an Olympic year. He pointed out that one cannot ignore the magnitude:

"I feel like it would be unrealistic not to acknowledge the fact that it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that not many people have the opportunity to even experience, being in your prime and actually having a realistic chance of making it to the Olympics."

He added its not really that different as they train every year:

"As far as the process is concerned, we do this every year, so it's really no different," Coleman said. "You just try not to pay too much attention to outside factors and outside pressures."

The American sprinter said his focus is always on what's in front and takes things step by step:

"The main thing is focus on what's right in front of you, one day at a time," he said. "That's the same process every year, it's just a bigger opportunity."

Earlier this month, Coleman competed at the Miramar Invitational 2024 and came in second to Kenneth Bednarek in the men's 200m final with a time of 20.43. The 3x world champion said he is confident about his abilities in both the 60m and 100m races, but he also expressed that he wanted to challenge himself in the 200m.

"But I feel I can run a good 200 too. So I wanted to compete out here, and compete against the best." (via Olympics.com)

Coleman last represented Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he only competed in the heats.

