"Just following his plan" - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens shares glimpses of himself signing Chicago Bears contract

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens recently signed a new NFL contract with the Chicago Bears. The 28-year-old athlete expressed his excitement for embarking on his “new journey,” after playing with the Green Bay Packers for a year.

The NFL safety featured in 17 matches with 11 starts during his one-year contract with the Packers and managed to compile over 84 tackles, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and three passes to defend his team. He also made two tackles during two of the Packers’ playoff games.

On Tuesday, the husband of one of the world’s greatest gymnasts made headlines by announcing his two-year contract with the Chicago Bears. Concluding his opportunity-filled journey with the Green Bay Packers, Owens will embark on a new journey with Chicago Bears.

He recently shared glimpses of him doing the paperwork in Chicago, Illinois, on his Instagram handle. He captioned the pictures:

“Just following his plan. Excited for this new journey. Let's get it!!”

The Houston native was spotted signing the contract in an office room and also had a Bears safety helmet placed on the table.

The last picture in the Instagram post had Owens happily looking into the camera with his contract. He was virtually accompanied by none other than his wife, Simone Biles, through FaceTime. He posed with the gymnast smiling in the video call.

Simone Biles’s reaction to Jonathan Owens moving to Chicago Bears

On March 12, 2024, Jonathan Owens confirmed his contract with the Chicago Bears on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He wrote,

"Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity 🙏🏽. And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB 🤞🏽,”

His wife Simone Biles was delighted and expressed her happiness for Owens. She began by thanking the Green Bay Packers for a year full of experiences,

"Just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I 💚 green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!”

In a follow-up post, she cheered on Owens's arrival in the Chicago Bears.

“CHICAGO HERE HE COMES”

With Jonathan joining the Chicago-based team, Simone Biles humorously exclaimed about not having to take a connecting flight to see her husband. She wrote:

“I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha,”

Biles also expressed her eagerness to try Chicago’s renowned hot dogs and pizzas.

She ended her flurry of X(formerly Twitter) posts by expressing how she was incredibly proud of her husband:

so incredibly proud of my husband

the grind never stops! this is just the beginning!

