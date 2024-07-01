"Just woke up an Olympian" - Brittany Brown shares journey from never winning an NCAA title to qualifying for Paris Olympics

Brittany Brown recently expressed her joy by sharing her athletics journey from never winning an NCAA title to grabbing a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Brown delivered an impressive performance at the 2024 U.S. Olympics Track and Field Trials to secure a spot in the 200m event.

The 29-year-old finished in second place in the 200m event behind Gabby Thomas, who recorded 21.81 seconds, in Eugene. Brown crossed the finish line ahead of McKenzie Long with a narrow gap of 0.01 seconds. While Long posted 21.91 seconds, Brown registered her personal best of 21.90 seconds.

Following her recent feat, Brown took to social media to reveal that she was able to clinch an Olympic spot without ever winning a track state title or an NCAA title. The American sprinter also mentioned that she never went to a 'big track school' or was signed by a shoe company for sponsorships.

"My name is Brittany Shamere Brown," she wrote on X. "I never won a track state title. I didn’t go to a 'big track school.' I never won a NCAA Title. Wasn’t signed right out of college to a shoe company. BUT I JUST WOKE UP AN OLYMPIAN!!"

"That was the most executive race I've ever run" - Brittany Brown opens up on her Olympic quota race

Brittany Brown signs a miniature Eiffel Tower after placing third in the women's 200-meter final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Fiel in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Although Brittany Brown does not have any NCAA and state victory titles, she secured a silver medal in the 200m at the 2019 Doha Meeting of Diamond League.

After her quota-winning race, Brown opened up about it in an interview with Flo Track, saying it was her best-executed race and that she was proud of it.

"I think a lot of things went right," Brown said. "I think sometimes when you don't see people you just really focus on yourself and what you can do and I feel like I had a great start and my coach said that was the most executive race I've ever run with him so far so I was really happy for that compliment and I think I did well I think I executed how I wanted to execute and yeah I'm proud of myself." (at 0.20).

During the Olympic year, Brittany Brown dominated the 200m at the Oslo Diamond League after clocking 22.32 seconds to leave behind other elite athletes, including Shericka Jackson and Daryll Neita.