Justin Gatlin drops 2-word message for Quincy Wilson as both share frame at Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia

Justin Gatlin made his feelings known about Quincy Wilson as both shared a frame at the Grand Slam Track stop in Philadelphia. The latter graced the third GST stop fresh off the US Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Justin Gatlin was one of the most promising athletes from the US, a toe-to-toe rival of the legendary Usain Bolt. His three Olympic and five World medals in the 100m made him the most decorated athlete of all time in the distance. Gatlin made waves at the 2017 Worlds when he clocked the fastest time to win the 100m, leaving the world record holder, Usain Bolt, behind.

Gatlin retired from track and field on his 40th birthday, but didn't dissociate himself from the sport. He started the 'Ready Set Go' podcast and shares his take on athletes, events alongside track coach Rodney Green.

The 43-year-old recently attended the third stop of the Grand Slam Track at Franklin Field, sharing a frame with the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history, Quincy Wilson.

He posted a story on his Instagram handle, captioning:

"Young Lion"

Wilson is one of the most formidable high school athletes in the 400m distance, having set an under-18 indoor world record in March 2024. He ran in the 400m at the 2025 New Balance Grand Prix, posting the under-18 world best time and improving his high school national record.

Justin Gatlin once opined on Quincy Wilson and predicted his future on the track

Wilson at the ALL MET PLAYERS OF THE YEAR MARCH 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Justin Gatlin has always been appreciative of Bullis High School standout Quincy Wilson, especially after the latter's gold-winning feat at the 2024 Paris Games. He once sat in conversation with Rodney Green in the 'Ready Set Go' podcast, talking about the young athlete's aura on and off the track.

He also expressed his wish to see Wilson shine in the sporting realm.

"I saw him in a clip of different Elite High School athletes, and um the young kids say, they got aura. Quincy got aura bro, just watching him walk around, not even on the track, just watching him walk around in the warmup area, he got aura bro, he's that dude!"

Adding:

"I want to see him go far, I wanna see him definitely make something of himself beyond what he has made of himself already man. I think he's gonna be something really really special."

Gatlin won two gold medals at the World Athletics Relays and the World Indoor Championships each.

