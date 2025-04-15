Quincy Wilson's quest for the perfect college continues as the Olympic Champion shares latest update

Quincy Wilson is currently evaluating the best possible option for his college future and shared an update about the latest development. Bennie Brazell, assistant coach for the LSU Track and Field program, paid the 17-year-old a visit at his high school and gave him some knowledge about the program.

Given his amazing, record-breaking performances at the New Balance Grand Prix in 2024, the American athlete gained a lot of recognition. Through his on-track skills, he also earned a spot on the US Olympic Team. Wilson became the youngest male track athlete from the United States to reach the gold medal in the men's 4x400-meter relay, which Team USA ultimately won.

Soon after the Olympic Games, Quincy Wilson made multiple visits to different colleges to learn about their track programs and shared regular updates with fans on social media. Some of the colleges that he visited include the University of Florida, Texas A&M University, and the University of Georgia.

As he navigated through multiple NCAA programs, he shared a recent update about Coach Bennie Brazell's visit to his High School. Quincy Wilson thanked the coach for informing him about LSU's track program.

"Thanks Coach Bennie for coming to Bullis today and letting me know what LSU has to offer. #geauxtigers💜💛 #notcomitted" he wrote.

Justin Gatlin on Quincy Wilson's potential

Wilson at the ALL MET PLAYERS OF THE YEAR MARCH 2025 - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson received praise from former athletes and Olympians for his dominance on the track. Justin Gatlin expressed his thoughts about the youngster's performance in a recent high school meet and revealed how he was truly impressed by Wilson.

The former American athlete mentioned how Quincy Wilson's body language, as well as confidence on the track during the warm-up up stood out as compared to the other High school athletes.

"I saw him in a clip of different Elite High School athletes, and um the young kids say, they got aura. Quincy got aura bro, just watching him walk around, not even on the track, just watching him walk around in the warmup area, he got aura bro, he's that dude!" [25:29 onwards]

Furthermore, Gatlin expressed immense confidence in Wilson's potential and hoped to see him become successful in the senior track circuit.

"I want to see him go far, I wanna see him definitely make something of himself beyond what he has made of himself already man. I think he's gonna be something really really special."

The 17-year-old recently dominated the 400m in his outdoor season debut at the Florida Relay by running the fastest quarter mile by an American athlete so far in the 2025 season with a performance of 45.27s.

