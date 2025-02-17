Justin Gatlin, Elaine Thompson-Herah and others wish Asafa Powell and wife Alyshia on their sixth wedding anniversary

The former iconic sprinter, Asafa Powell, has recently received anniversary wishes from sports personalities Justin Gatlin, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Veronica Campbell Brown, and Junelle Bromfield. The Jamaican star has garnered well wishes from iconic athletes for the joyous celebration.

The Jamaican sprinter married Alyshia Powell in 2019, and the couple has two children: Amieke Powell and Azhaf Powell. His wife is a Ghanaian native, a model, and a YouTuber. In his Instagram post, Powell wrote a message celebrating his anniversary, which resulted in an outpouring of congratulatory messages from notable athletes.

Asafa Powell captioned his anniversary post:

“On this day 6 years ago we got married and we have 600 years to go ❤️❤️"

Reacting to his post, Justin Gatlin, who is a five-time Olympic medalist, replied:

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY ❤️🔥❤️”

The Jamaican sprinter, Elaine Thompson-Herah, a six-time Olympic medalist, also shared her congratulatory message, expressing:

“Happy anniversary 🥂🎉”

The Black River native and Olympian, Junelle Bromfield also expressed her thoughts and shared:

“Happy anniversary 🎉🎉👏🥂🥂🥂”

The former legendary Jamaican sprinter, Veronica Campbell Brown, who is an eight-time Olympic medalist, mentioned:

“Happy Anniversary @asafasub10king @millerpowell_alyshia 🎉🥂❤️”

Justin Gatlin, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Veronica Campbell Brown, and Junelle Bromfield's comments - source via Instagram/asafasub10king

Asafa Powell is considered a legendary track and field athlete who specialized in 100-meter races. He is widely known as the sprinter who consecutively challenged the 10-second barrier in races. He broke the barrier several times throughout his illustrious career.

Asafa Powell shares his thoughts on his father and the nature of his growing-up years

Asafa Powell at the Olympic Games 2016 Athletic, Track and Field - Source: Getty

Asafa Powell is a native of Spanish Town, Jamaica and is a five-time World Championship medalist. During the couple's podcast, he shared his thoughts regarding his developing years and how his father played a key role throughout his upbringing. He further reflected on what he learnt from him and later on through his time in Kingston.

“I was sheltered in a sense because I was the last kid. I get to experience, you know a lot of things with my father because I was a daddy's boy in a sense. My father would never leave me whenever it's going anywhere; that's why I'm so hands-on when it comes to cars, fixing stuff. My father would never leave me out. So, I would say, I learned a lot of things just hanging out with my dad.”

The iconic sprinter was a car enthusiast and had hopes of becoming a mechanic. He later started running while studying in Kingston, Jamaica. Later, his talents were recognized by the coach of his school, Charlemont High, and his training began in 2001.

