"The only record I see someone getting close is the 200m"- Asafa Powell opens up about Noah Lyles' chances of breaking Usain Bolts's record

Former Olympic gold medalist Asafa Powell recently spoke about Usain Bolt's 100m and 200m world records during an interview with Citius Mag. Powell stated that he is quite confident that Bolt's records will stand for a long time despite competitors like Noah Lyles aiming to break them in the upcoming Olympics.

However, Powell stated that Lyles could possibly break Bolt's 200m record, but he doesn't foresee the American sprinter breaking the 100m record. Asafa Powell was quoted as saying by Citius Mag:

“The only record I see possibly someone going close to is maybe the 200m…I personally think Usain could have run faster in the 200m. In the 100m, that’s it. 9.58 is going to be there for a very, very, very long time.”

Powell also appreciated Noah Lyles' work ethic during his interview and stated:

"I think he has a right mindset, has the right work.. it’s just the right timing and condition.”

Lyles came close to Bolt's 100m record (9.58 seconds) during the Budapest World Championships when he clocked a run time of 9.83 seconds. Lyles' personal best in the 200m discipline stands at 19.31 seconds compared to Bolt's 19.19 seconds.

The Florida native still has a long way to go to break the Jamaican's record. However, Lyles seems quite confident that he is going to break Bolt's record in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Asafa Powell honored with the Impact Award

Asafa Powell

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist Asafa Powell was recently honored with the Bleu and Blougie Impact Award during the Elite Weekend Party on March 16. Powell was one of the most decorated field and track sprinters.

Apart from his Olympic gold, Powell has won the World Championships twice in his career in 2009 and 2015 in the 4x100m relay discipline. His achievements also include two Commonwealth golds (100m and 4x100m relay in 2006) and two Diamond League golds in 100m (2011 and 2016).

Jerry McDonald, producer of New York's Bleu and Bougie, opened up about Powell's achievement during his interview with Caribbean Life. He said:

"We recognize Asafa for setting the 100-metre world record twice, between June 2005 and May 2008, with times of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds, and for consistently breaking the 10-second barrier in competition, with a personal best of 9.72 second, which ranks fourth on the all-time list of men’s 100-metre athletes."

With this award, Asafa Powell finds himself in an elite company that includes Kurt Riley, Nick Creagan, and Cristy Barber.