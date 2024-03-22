"The possibility is there" - Usain Bolt on Noah Lyles chances of breaking his world records, refuses to tell how he can do so

Usain Bolt has revealed that Noah Lyles has a chance at breaking his 200m world record (19.19s) with the American only 12 hundredths of a second behind. However, the Jamaican legend didn't reveal the secret sauce on how to break that.

Lyles has been pitted to break Usain Bolt's world records, both 100m and 200m which have been standing for more than a decade now. While the 100m one is a far-sighted dream for now, Lyles has come very close to 19.19s, clocking 19.31s at the 2022 World Championships.

Lyles has been very vocal about breaking the 200m record. The reigning world champion recently claimed that he could touch 19.10s after his impressive performances in the 60m sprints, which saw him improve his personal best to 6.43s.

"If we add that to what I’ve already done in the 200, I’m running 19.10,” Noah Lyles told Let's Run.

Bolt recently expressed his thoughts on the possibility of Lyles breaking the 19.19s barrier and revealed that it wouldn't be easy for the latter.

"It's not gonna be easy. I think Noah will feel like it's easy running both events. It was never easy. I've said it, I've always said it, it's not easy running back-to-back events and then going for the world record because your body runs out of energy," Bolt told Citius Magazine.

However, the Jamaican legend added that there was a possibility given that Lyles had come very close on previous occasions.

"But I think the possibility is there because he came close at the World Championships. I feel like if he corrects a few things- I won’t say – he could get better," he added.

But when asked how Noah Lyles could improve to be able to break the record, Bolt refused to reveal what he could do.

Noah Lyles on becoming the Olympic Champion

Noah Lyles on becoming the Olympic Champion

After claiming back-to-back 60m titles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and USATF Indoor Championships, Noah Lyles revealed that he was coming for every medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. He even ran in the 4x100m relay at the World Indoor Championships with a quadruple gold at Paris in sight.

Lyles recently spoke with World Athletics in a podcast, and while he claimed that 19.10s was constantly in his mind, the 5x Diamond League winner revealed what he wanted to show by becoming an Olympic champion.

"When you win those titles, you are borrowing it because you have to give it back at the end of four years. So, in that time space that I'm borrowing it, I want to show everyone what an Olympic champion can look like on the track and off the track," he claimed.

