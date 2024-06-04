Justin Gatlin extends his support to Issam Assinga who was granted a four-year ban and stripped of his U20 100m world record

Justin Gatlin extended his support to Surinamese athlete Issam Asinga who was granted a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit on May 27, 2024. Moreover, along with the four-year suspension, the Surinamese athlete was stripped of his U20 100m world record.

Justin Gatlin spoke about the 19-year-old's suspension, on his popular podcast "Get Set Go". The former Olympic medalist related the struggles that an athlete goes through in his life during this period. Asinga published a detailed post on his Instagram handle regarding his ban.

The Surinamese athlete alleged that he tested positive for a prohibited substance as he had "Gatorade recovery gummies" after the victory ceremony of the Gatorade National track and field championships.

Moreover, the athlete stated that he would appeal the Athletics Integrity Unit's decision. Gatlin extended his support to the young athlete and spoke about the intricacies of his suspension.

" I think it should be recognized as a case-by-case situation. Reading what Issam Asinga put out on his IG page on social media, and how it was something that was in a Gatorade gummy chewable that has now been discontinued, ironically. Pepsico doesn't want to relinquish any of those samples out of that lot number. They don't want to be able to give the information or either give a sample to show, hey, this guy might be telling the truth. You are potentially saving a young kid's life," he said.

Justin Gatlin opens up on the aftermath of being banned

Justin Gatlin 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Two

Justin Gatlin was banned in July 2006 after a banned substance was found in his test sample. He made his competitive comeback four years later in August 2010. While discussing Issam Asinga's suspension, he opened up on the aftermath of being banned and the toll it takes on an athlete's life.

"Let's be honest,4 years, now coming from my perspective of it. How I have been through it , it's more than 4 years because what is going to happen is you are going to comeback to a sport that does not want you. You're not going to get a contract right off the bat," he said.

" So, now, you haven't made money for almost half a decade. How are you going to pay your bills? How are you going to live? How are you going to get food? Now, you are stunting the growth of this young man," he added.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is continuously working on putting forward stringent measures to keep track and field a clean sport.