Justin Gatlin gets hyped up as Quincy Wilson and Hunter Woodhall shatter World records 

Justin Gatlin expressed his thoughts as Quincy Wilson and Hunter Woodhall shattered the world records in their respective events. Quincy Wilson broke the 400m U18 world record at the Ed Murphey Classic, and Hunter Woodhall set a new world record in the men's T62 400m as well as broke the 46-second barrier, a milestone that he had been targeting for a long time.

Quincy Wilson asserted his dominance in the men's 400m at the Ed Murphy Classic and clocked 44.10s to clinch the title against a great line-up of athletes. The youngster received great praise from fans and track enthusiasts who expressed their anticipation to witness him compete in the other major events of the 2025 track season, which included the US National Track and Field Championships as well as the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

Justin Gatlin expressed his astonishment about the youngster's performance and cheered him on while reposting a video of his race.

" 44.10 🔥🔥🔥" he wrote.

Justin Gatlin reacts to Quincy Wilson's World record | Instagram@justingatlin

On the other hand, Hunter Woodhall had been targeting to break the 46-second barrier in the men's 400m T62 for a long time. The Paralympic gold medalist was finally able to fulfill his dream of surpassing the barrier. Hunter Woodhall broke the men's 400m T62 world record with a performance of 45.70s.

Woodhall shared a picture from the event and expressed his gratitude for being able to achieve his goal. He hoped to continue to put forward strong performances in the outdoor season.

Justin Gatlin reacted to Woodhall's achievement and congratulated him, and wrote a message to fans, which read:

" Don't sleep on @hunterwoodhall."

Justin Gatlin reacts to Hunter Woodhall's World record | Instagram@justingatlin

Justin Gatlin on Quincy Wilson's loss early in the 2025 season

Gatlin competes in Ready Steady Tokyo - Athletics Olympic Test Event - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson faced an early loss in the 2025 season at the VA Showcase to Andrew Salvodon. His second-place finish brought about a lot of backlash on social media, and fans raised questions about Wilson's ability to compete in the rest of the season.

Justin Gatlin reacted to Wilson's loss in an episode of 'Ready Set Go' and shared that the one loss would not define the youngster's future. Instead, the loss would fuel more motivation in Wilson to work hard and make a strong comeback.

"That one loss is not going to define him. At the end of the day, he came back to prove, 'I am Quincy Wilson. You understand? I am going to go to these high school meets and it's going to be whatever I got to get done. But when I am jumping in these professional races, I am coming with the heat too.'" Gatlin said.

Furthermore, Gatlin praised Wilson's confidence and ability to be calm under high-pressure situations like the Olympic Games.

