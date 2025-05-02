Justin Gatlin makes his feelings known as he compares Quincy Wilson's aura with that of LeBron James

Former track star Justin Gatlin shared his thoughts on Quincy Wilson during the latest episode of the Ready Set Go podcast. The five-time Olympic medalist compared the unique aura of Wilson, the 2024 Paris Olympics medalist, with NBA legend LeBron James.

Ad

Justin Gatlin was one of the world's top sprinters, who competed with the Jamaican legend, Usain Bolt, on several platforms. Throughout his prominent career, Gatlin won four gold and six silver medals at the World Championships. He is also a three-time champion in the 100 metres race event at the Diamond League. Through the latest episode of his 'Ready Set Go' podcast with former sprinter Rodney Green, he shared his thoughts on Quincy Wilson's unique personality and compared him with the four-time NBA Champion, LeBron James.

Ad

Trending

"He's bringing a certain type of aura to our sport especially for his generation that is very LeBronesque. Win or lose people are gravitating because they see something special in him. They see that he rises to the occasion when it's time to rise to the occasion, man so shout out to him, shout out to Bullish," he shared [54:10 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Quincy Wilson is a promising newcomer in the sport and specialises in the 400-meter race event. He is the youngest male athlete from America to become an Olympian and also broke the U14 National record in the 400-meter dash. He also became one of the youngest American athletes to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with a major sports brand.

Quincy Wilson reflects on how he stays motivated amid competition

Quincy Wilson at the ALL MET PLAYERS OF THE YEAR MARCH 2025 - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson has achieved multiple accolades during his career. In 2023, he won the indoor 400-meter title in Boston at the New Balance Nationals. He achieved the second spot in the outdoor 400-meter in June at the same meet.

Ad

During a recent interview with CITIUS MAG, Wilson shared his thoughts on how he stays motivated during his competitions.

"Someone out there is getting better. There's someone trying to get better. You have to know that somebody is always trying to get better and trying to take your No. 1 spot. With that in the back of my mind, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like that makes me work even harder."

In February 2025, the athlete won the New Balance Grand Prix in the 400m race event, setting a new high school national record. He registered fifth place at the 2025 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the same race event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More