Justin Gatlin names his dream lineup for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track ft. Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell

Justin Gatlin recently revealed what his dream lineup would look like for a race in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. The former 100m Olympic champion chose the likes of Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell for the race, alongside a couple of other big names.

Johnson’s GST, a one-of-a-kind track league that features four meets a year, has been the center of attention in the track world this year. The league's debut meet took place in Jamaica earlier this month and delivered some exciting action as the top athletes in the world raced against each other.

Justin Gatlin was in attendance at the competition, and in an interaction with media, he revealed his dream lineup for a Grand Slam Track race. In a video shared on GST’s official Instagram page, the American chose Asafa Powell, Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, and Shawn Crawford for the race, saying,

“Obviously it's going to be Asafa (Powell), gotta put Usain (Bolt) in there, (and) Tyson Gay. Shawn Crawford was just the kind of guy, he stepped onto the plate. You don't know what he's going to bring to the table. You don't know if he's going to come out there in a mask or a bandana, but he's going to give a really good show and I think that's what Grand Slam (Track) is about.”

Justin Gatlin shares his honest opinion about Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track

Gaitlin at the Athletissima Press Conference (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track has been hailed as an incredible development for track. The competition’s unique format, competitive field, large cash purse, and detailed broadcast schedule have all received praise.

Justin Gatlin called the league a step forward for the sport and stated the new league took inspiration from the existing leagues, such as the Diamond League, to add more value to the sport. In an episode of his podcast ‘Ready, Set, Go,' he said (at 0:16),

“I think it's gonna be really good for the sport. For exposure, for making money, it's a whole another level, a whole another step. To me it's like a combination of the Diamond League and the Golden League all put together in one. He (Johnson) took the good parts from all these different leagues and now he's made a league that's more superior.”

Justin Gatlin has been one of the best sprinters Team USA has ever seen. During his career, he won the 2004 100m Olympic gold and the 2005 100m and 200m World Championships crowns. Overall, he won a total of five Olympic and 10 World Championships medals.

