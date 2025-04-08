"Starts to get disrespectful to these athletes"- Michael Johnson calls out content creators for competing against Olympic gold medalist athletes

Michael Johnson has called out influencers for challenging Olympic medalists to full races on the track. According to the track legend, direct challenges would disrespect the athletes who train hard for many years to compete in major events like the World Championships or the Olympics.

The former Olympic gold medalist feels this is prevalent only toward track athletes; however, he expects such a direct challenge in other sports. Johnson shared how a layman who thinks he is a good basketball player cannot directly play in the NBA.

According to him, somebody who feels like they can run fast should qualify through the stages to become a pro athlete and then expect a head-to-head battle.

"To be honest, it starts to get disrespectful to these athletes. Only in track and field. Nobody expects that in any other sports. But in track, we'll just let in anybody come who comes in says that they're fast just come in and you know, get a chance to prove it. Can go and just play in the NBA just becasue you are a streetball legend doesn't work that way. You want to prove it? Go compete in NCAA and become an NCAA athlete and work your way in. You know, that's the process for every other sport," he said (via Raes Take TV on X).

However, Michael Johnson revealed that he will take the entertainment aspect into consideration for Grand Slam track and have an exhibition race with content creators along with flagship professional races. He called out IShowSpeed, who recently competed against Noah Lyles in a 60m, and other content creators who felt that they were fast.

"Now with Grand Slam Track that is the process with this sport. But we will put those exhibitions in our program. Right. So you know, IShowSpeed, come on bro. We got some other people, we got some other content creators who think they're quick too, we can match you up against them," he added.

Michael Johnson on bringing a change in track

Michael Johnson has been vocal about the issues around track and field. He recently launched Grand Slam Track, a meet that aims to create a revolution in track by being fan-focused and offering massive prize money to the winners in a contest where some of the best athletes compete with each other.

He recently shared statistics regarding the prize money earned by athletes of other sports and revealed how track athletes are severely underpaid. The legendary athlete pledged to change it with his brand new track meet.

"Any guesses on how much the 100th highest-paid track & field athlete makes? This does NOT endorsements so shoe contracts don’t count? Hint: Track & Field #1 doesn’t equal tennis #100. But I’m about to change that!" he wrote on X.

Furthermore, Johnson hoped to elevate the sport to a larger audience during the off-season so that track could be a perennial sport.

