Justin Gatlin reacts to Jamaican athletes switching allegiance to Turkey for reported $500,000 and massive bonuses

Justin Gatlin recently made his feelings known about a few Jamaican athletes switching their allegiance for monetary benefits. Along with being a former track and field athlete, the American is also known for strongly voicing his opinions on the ongoing matters in the track and field arena.

Rajindra Campbell, who earned a bronze medal in the shot put event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, switched his allegiance to Turkey. Roje Stona, who won a gold medal in the men's discus throw at the 2024 Summer Games, has followed the same path. Both the athletes have reportedly been offered a $500,000 bonus for making the transition. Additionally, they will also be getting monthly assistance of $30K and up to $1 million in performance bonuses.

This captured the attention of the American former track and field athlete, Gatlin, who dropped a reaction to this news on his Instagram story. He shared a news media's post about the Jamaicans switching allegiance on his story and supported them by stating the offer as an opportunity for them. He wrote:

"Money talks + one career = Opportunity," wrote Justin Gatlin.

Justin Gatlin’s Instagram story

Stone and Campbell aren't the first Jamaican athletes who have switched nationalities, as runners such as Jak Ali Harvey and Emre Zafer Barnes also switched their allegiance to Turkey in 2015.

When Justin Gatlin opened up about the reason behind athletes running after crossing their prime

In one of the episodes of his podcast, "Ready Set Go,' Justin Gatlin once made his feelings known about the athletes who keep extending their track careers despite crossing their prime period. The American revealed that the athletes keep running even though they finish far away from the podium in events because of their sponsorship deals.

Gatlin said that the track athletes do not receive retirement money after the end of their careers, so they keep running for their bread and butter.

"Lot of spectators are probably wondering why is this person still running? They're getting seventh and eighth and fifth and sixth and things like that. Audience, you have to understand that, this is quick money. This is good money. They still may be having somewhat of a contract or base that they are getting paid seasonally, which is almost annually, that they get a lump sum of money that they get to train and practice," Justin Gatlin said.

He added:

"And, to be honest, I am half and half on it rightfully so, because first of all, we get no retirement fund, we get no 401K, we get no pension, we get none of that. So, go ahead and keep making your money until you get your pockets where you need to be or they close the door on you as a sport, period."

Justin Gatlin retired from track and field on February 10, 2022, on his 40th birthday. He wrapped up his career with five Olympic medals, four World Champion titles, and more achievements. He now boldly voices his opinion on multiple topics surrounding the ins and outs of the athletics community on his podcast, 'Ready Set Go.'

