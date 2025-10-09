Justin Gatlin reacts as Jennifer Lopez makes bold claim of running the mile in impressive time during high school

Former Olympic champion sprinter Justin Gatlin recently reacted to the claims made by American pop star Jennifer Lopez. The actress cum singer claimed in an interview that she had run a mile [around 1500m] in an impressive time during her high school.

The official Instagram page of Citius Mag recently shared a clip from the interview between American comedian Matt Rogers and Jennifer Lopez. The actress discussed her childhood and her athletic endeavors in high school, and was pleasantly surprised to learn that Rogers had researched her stint as a national-level athlete during that time.

Gatlin expressed his reaction in the comment section of the Instagram post as he commented,

"Wow she run a mile as good as she can sing!! 😂"

Screengrab of Justin Gatlin's comment on Jennifer Lopez [Image Source : Citius Mag Instagram]

Justin Gatlin previously reacted to Noah Lyles' impressive record at the Diamond League, where he won the men's 200m title this year at the finals held in Zurich. In a podcast session with former Bahamian athlete Rodney Green, Gatlin remarked,

"He is the first. That's going to be hard for someone to come down later on in the future and kind of like replicate that because when you look at the talent across the board, especially how the Diamond League is set up now, it's points to get it and it's on that race, then whoever wins."

Justin Gatlin is a former Olympic champion sprinter who currently runs a YouTube channel, 'Ready Set Go', alongside Rodney Green. The channel discusses various developments in track and field, while also hosting some of the world's greatest track and field champions.

When Justin Gatlin made his feelings known on what made him realize his gifted ability

Justin Gatlin talks about realizing his true potential [Image Source : Getty]

Justin Gatlin once talked about the moment when he realized his true potential. In his conversation with Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson for the 'Run your Race' podcast, the former Olympic champion sprinter mentioned his distinct moments as he said,

“Success is attached to evolution, like yes I had a moment where I realized I was good but I wasn't the best; there was still guys who were better than me. So I had to realize like that moment was good then, but next year and the year after that I had to get better and better and better so I had multiple moments.” [22:38 onwards]

The sprinter further added,

“But my first real moment was probably winning state. You know, I literally won the 100 meters and came across the finish line. I went to go to the podium and then the whole crowd is like, I'm like, what are y'all doing? We about to start the race for the 110 hurdles, I also did hurdles. So literally they were lining up, so I had to jump off the podium, run over to the starting line, jump in the race; gun goes off. I win that race too. So then I come back to the podium so that's when I realized, like I was a little more gifted than the average athlete.”

Justin Gatlin created headlines when he won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 100m at the Athens Olympics in 2004. His record wasn't broken until the Paris Olympics held last year, when Noah Lyles edged out Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson to end the Olympic gold medal drought for the USA after two decades.

