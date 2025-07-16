Kate Douglass and fellow Paris Olympics medalists announce new scholarship for University of Virginia Swimming

Three renowned swimmers, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, and her sister, Alex Walsh, recently took a great initiative for the University of Virginia's women's swimming team. These three swimmers achieved remarkable feats during their time at the University of Virginia.

The Walsh sisters and Douglass have played a significant role in attaining accolades for the University of Virginia, as they helped their collegiate team win five consecutive NCAA team championships from 2021 to 2025. Along with this, their global presence speaks for itself, as they competed at the Paris Olympics last year. Gretchen Walsh wrapped up her 2024 Summer Olympics campaign by bagging four medals, including two gold and two silver.

Similarly, Douglass also concluded her Paris Olympics run by winning two gold medals and two silver medals. Currently, the swimmers are gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season, and amid this, they took a great initiative of a collective commitment to start the Olympic Endowed Scholarship for Women's Swimming Fund.

This scholarship will be awarded annually to a deserving student-athlete on the women's swimming team at the University of Virginia, which will help in supporting their academic and athletic journey.

Outside of their swimming endeavors, the Walsh sisters and Kate Douglass share a good friendship and are frequently seen sharing updates with each other on social media.

Kate Douglass made her feelings known about establishing the new scholarship for the University of Virginia

Following the establishment of the Olympic Endowed Scholarship for the welfare of the University of Virginia's women's swimming team, Kate Douglass sat for a conversation with the Virginia Sports, where she opened up about starting this initiative with the Walsh sisters. She said that the university holds a special place for them, and they just wanted to give back to it.

"The University of Virginia has been an incredibly special place for us. Our time as student-athletes shaped who we are, and we wanted to give back in a way that ensures other young women have the same opportunities to thrive in and out of the pool," said Kate Douglass.

In the same interview, Gretchen Walsh also made her feelings known about the scholarship, saying:

“This team is our family. The community, the coaching, the energy; it’s all been life changing. We’re proud to be part of something that will help future generations of Hoos chase their dreams," said Walsh.

Kate Douglass has had a flourishing career in swimming so far, as she has won multiple achievements and records. She has been the world record holder for the short-course 200m breaststroke event since 2024 and is a five-time Olympic medalist.

