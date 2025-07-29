American swimming legend Katie Ledecky stands among the most decorated athletes in the sport's history and continues to dominate the 1500-meter freestyle category.

Ledecky recently achieved a major feat by winning gold in the 1500m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, bringing her total to 28 world championship medals. With this achievement, she surpassed Ryan Lochte to become the second-most decorated swimmer in the World Championships, behind legendary Michael Phelps.

Ledecky also holds the world record in the 1500m freestyle with a time of 15:20.48, set in 2018. She recently set a new record in the 800m freestyle, finishing in 8:04.12, breaking the previous mark of 8:04.79 that she achieved at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She racked up nine gold medals and four silvers over four Olympic Games, making her the most decorated woman in swimming history.

Katie Ledecky’s brand endorsements

Ledecky has signed several major endorsement deals. In 2021, she partnered with TYR Sport in a deal reportedly worth over $7 million after parting ways with Speedo. Ledecky is the face of TYR’s elite athlete lineup, promoting custom swimwear and gear. Her other brand endorsements include Visa, Athleta, MilkPEP, Panasonic, and Hershey’s.

In the past, she has featured in campaigns for Bridgestone and Reese’s.

Katie Ledecky’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katie Ledecky’s estimated net worth is $5 million. Ledecky also wrote a memoir, 'Just Add Water: My Swimming Life', which was released on June 11, 2024. The book shares her journey from childhood swimming lessons to becoming a champion in the sport.

Katie Ledecky's early life and life outside swimming

Born on March 17, 1997, in Washington, DC, Katie Ledecky has a strong swimming background. Ledecky’s mother, Mary Gen Ledecky, was a former collegiate swimmer at the University of New Mexico, while her older brother, Michael Ledecky, also swam competitively at Harvard.

Getting inspired by her mother and brother, she started swimming at age 6 and started training at Palmer Park Swim Club in Bethesda, Maryland. Her breakout came at age 15, when she made the U.S. Olympic team for the 2012 London Olympics.

Ledecky went to Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, Maryland, and attended Stanford University from 2016 to 2020.

In an interview with TYR Sport, Ledecky spoke about her life outside swimming and said:

"But there are a lot of other things I like to do as well, just to keep that balance in my life. Love hanging out with my friends, my family, having good meals, watching good TV shows, reading good books, all of those things. So, I try to get my mind off of swimming when I'm not in the water." (18:54 onwards)

"But everything I do out of the water also contributes to my swimming. So, I take those things seriously as well in terms of getting good recovery, good rest, good nutrition, all those things," she added.

Katie Ledecky's prominent achievements

Katie Ledecky represented the USA at the 2012 games and won her first gold in the 800m freestyle. She then competed at the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 Olympics. Across four Olympic appearances, Ledecky has amassed 14 Olympic medals, of which nine are gold, four are silver, and one is bronze.

Ledecky now holds 28 medals at the world championships, including 22 gold, five silver, and one bronze. With that, she currently boasts 31 Olympic and World Championship gold medals.

Ledecky is also the winner of 6 ESPY Awards, including Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance.

