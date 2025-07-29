World Aquatics Championships 2025 Results: Katie Ledecky claims record 22nd gold, Kaylee McKeown defeats Regan Smith once again | Swimming Day 3

  • home icon
By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:42 GMT
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Ledecky at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships

The third day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 was held in Singapore, with some of the best swimmers in the world dominating their respective events once again. American swimmer Katie Ledecky added to her impressive medal tally by winning gold in the women's 1500m freestyle, while Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the women's 100m backstroke in a championship record time of 57.16, beating Regan Smith, who finished behind her in second.

This marked the second time McKeown has edged out Smith, the last one coming at Paris 2024, where she defeated Smith in the women's 100m backstroke final.

In the men's 200m freestyle, David Popovici of Romania won the gold medal with a time of 1:43.53, with Luke Hobson (USA) and Tatsuya Murasa (Japan) finishing in second and third, respectively.

Here is the full list of results from the finals and semi-finals for the swimming events on Day 3 of the World Aquatics Championships 2025:

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Day 3: Results from finals and semi-finals

David Popovici at the Singapore World Aquatics Championships 2025
David Popovici at the Singapore World Aquatics Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

Here is the full list of results from Day 3 of the World Aquatics Championships 2025:

Men's 200m Freestyle - Finals

  1. David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.53
  2. Luke Hobson (USA), 1:43.84
  3. Tatsuya Murasa (JPN), 1:44.54
  4. Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:44.72
  5. Kamil Sieradzki (POL), 1:45.22

Women's 1500m Freestyle - Finals

  1. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:26.44
  2. Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:31.79
  3. Lani Pallister (AUS), 15:41.18
  4. Li Bingjie (CHN), 15:49.54
  5. Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (NAB), 15:57.40

Men's 50m Breaststroke - Semi-finals

  1. Qin Haiyang (CHN), 26.52
  2. Simone Cerasuolo (ITA), 26.64
  3. Ivan Kozhakin (NAB), 26.66
  4. Koen De Groot (NED), 26.71
  5. Chris Smith (RSA) / Melvin Imoudou (GER), 26.77

Women's 100m Backstroke - Finals

  1. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.16 CR
  2. Regan Smith (USA), 57.35
  3. Katharine Berkoff (USA), 58.15
  4. Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.42
  5. Peng Xuwei (CHN), 59.10
Men's 100m Backstroke - Finals

  1. Pieter Coetze (RSA), 51.85
  2. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.90
  3. Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA), 51.92
  4. Hubert Kos (HUN), 52.20
  5. Oliver Morgan (GBR), 52.37

Women's 200m Freestyle - Semi-finals

  1. Claire Weinstein (USA), 1:54.69
  2. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 1:55.49
  3. Erika Fairweather (NZL), 1:55.52
  4. Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 1:55.63
  5. Jamie Perkins (AUS), 1:55.89

Men's 200m Butterfly - Semi-finals

  1. Luca Urlando (USA), 1:52.84
  2. Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL), 1:53.61
  3. Chen Juner (CHN), 1:54.02
  4. Carson Foster (USA), 1:54.30
  5. Ilya Kharun (CAN), 1:54.43

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Finals

  1. Anna Elendt (GER), 1:05.19
  2. Kate Douglass (USA), 1:05.27
  3. Tang Qianting (CHN), 1:05.64
  4. Satomi Suzuki (JPN), 1:05.78
  5. Evgeniia Chikunova (NAB), 1:06.04
Men's 50m Breaststroke - Swim-off Semi-finals

  1. Luka Mladenovic (AUT), 26.97
  2. Antoine Viquerat (FRA), 27.27

The World Aquatics Championships 2025 have been filled with some remarkable performances, with the swimming events set to go on till August 3.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
