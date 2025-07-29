World Aquatics Championships 2025 Results: Katie Ledecky claims record 22nd gold, Kaylee McKeown defeats Regan Smith once again | Swimming Day 3

The third day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 was held in Singapore, with some of the best swimmers in the world dominating their respective events once again. American swimmer Katie Ledecky added to her impressive medal tally by winning gold in the women's 1500m freestyle, while Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the women's 100m backstroke in a championship record time of 57.16, beating Regan Smith, who finished behind her in second.

This marked the second time McKeown has edged out Smith, the last one coming at Paris 2024, where she defeated Smith in the women's 100m backstroke final.

In the men's 200m freestyle, David Popovici of Romania won the gold medal with a time of 1:43.53, with Luke Hobson (USA) and Tatsuya Murasa (Japan) finishing in second and third, respectively.

Here is the full list of results from the finals and semi-finals for the swimming events on Day 3 of the World Aquatics Championships 2025:

David Popovici at the Singapore World Aquatics Championships 2025

Men's 200m Freestyle - Finals

David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.53 Luke Hobson (USA), 1:43.84 Tatsuya Murasa (JPN), 1:44.54 Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:44.72 Kamil Sieradzki (POL), 1:45.22

Women's 1500m Freestyle - Finals

Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:26.44 Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:31.79 Lani Pallister (AUS), 15:41.18 Li Bingjie (CHN), 15:49.54 Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (NAB), 15:57.40

Men's 50m Breaststroke - Semi-finals

Qin Haiyang (CHN), 26.52 Simone Cerasuolo (ITA), 26.64 Ivan Kozhakin (NAB), 26.66 Koen De Groot (NED), 26.71 Chris Smith (RSA) / Melvin Imoudou (GER), 26.77

Women's 100m Backstroke - Finals

Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.16 CR Regan Smith (USA), 57.35 Katharine Berkoff (USA), 58.15 Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.42 Peng Xuwei (CHN), 59.10

Men's 100m Backstroke - Finals

Pieter Coetze (RSA), 51.85 Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.90 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA), 51.92 Hubert Kos (HUN), 52.20 Oliver Morgan (GBR), 52.37

Women's 200m Freestyle - Semi-finals

Claire Weinstein (USA), 1:54.69 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 1:55.49 Erika Fairweather (NZL), 1:55.52 Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 1:55.63 Jamie Perkins (AUS), 1:55.89

Men's 200m Butterfly - Semi-finals

Luca Urlando (USA), 1:52.84 Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL), 1:53.61 Chen Juner (CHN), 1:54.02 Carson Foster (USA), 1:54.30 Ilya Kharun (CAN), 1:54.43

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Finals

Anna Elendt (GER), 1:05.19 Kate Douglass (USA), 1:05.27 Tang Qianting (CHN), 1:05.64 Satomi Suzuki (JPN), 1:05.78 Evgeniia Chikunova (NAB), 1:06.04

Men's 50m Breaststroke - Swim-off Semi-finals

Luka Mladenovic (AUT), 26.97 Antoine Viquerat (FRA), 27.27

The World Aquatics Championships 2025 have been filled with some remarkable performances, with the swimming events set to go on till August 3.

