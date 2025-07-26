“Having fun”- Katie Ledecky shares candid moment ahead of World Aquatics Championships

American swimmer Katie Ledecky expressed her feelings as she shared glimpses of her practice sessions ahead of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships. She is set to compete in her first event of the competition, the 400m freestyle, on Sunday.

Ledecky is coming off an impressive run at the US Nationals, where she won three gold and a silver medal. She had also performed well at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Lauderdale, where she also broke the 800m freestyle world record (8:04.12) and won three gold medals.

After these impressive campaigns, Ledecky has set her eyes on the World Championships in Singapore, where she will look to defend her 800m and 1500m titles. Before the start of this competition, Ledecky shared a few pictures of her preparations in the pool with a two-word caption. She wrote:

"Having fun"

Screenshot of Ledecky's Instagram story featuring her preparations in Singapore (Image via: @katieledecky)

On Sunday, July 27, Katie Ledecky will face Summer McIntosh in a much-anticipated 2024 Paris Olympic finals rematch in the 400m freestyle, where the Canadian got the better of the former. Before the competition, McIntosh had also clarified that she is also racing the 800m free in the Worlds to face a challenge from Ledecky.

"My goals are always times"- Katie Ledecky shares her anecdote on winning

Katie Ledecky (Image via: Getty)

Katie Ledecky shared her thoughts on winning in the pool and comparisons with other swimmers. This came during her speech to the graduates of Stanford University last month.

During her speech, Ledecky said that she gets compared to her fellow swimmers and also a younger version of herself at several stages of her career, owing to which she focuses solely on her times. Additionally, she also mentioned that she works obediently towards her pace and technique that can help her fulfill her goals. She said (via Stanford Report):

"Winning is inherently about comparison – comparison to others, and then even if you keep winning, you eventually get compared to yourself. A younger, more dominant version of yourself. That’s why my goals are always about my own performance. And my goals are always times. I stay focused on my pacing, my technique, and the effort it will take to reach those goals."

During the conversation, Ledecky also remarked that she registered a 400m freestyle time of 3:56.81 in May and was happy. However, this happiness was due to the time she achieved and not because of her ability to repeat the performance she had registered back in 2016.

