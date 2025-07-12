Katie Ledecky shrugs off dog tearing up fan's copy of her New York Times bestselling memoir

American swimmer Katie Ledecky shared her reaction to a hilarious video featuring her New York Times bestselling memoir "Just Add Water", which was published on June 11th, 2024. In the book, Ledecky discussed her Olympic journey and how it felt to participate at the Games aged 15.

Ad

Ledecky is one of the most decorated swimmers of all-time. With 14 Olympic medals, 26 World Championship medals, and multiple world records, she is also considered to be one of the greatest female swimmers of all time. She gained recognition on the international stage when she made her debut at the 2012 Olympics, winning the gold medal in the 800m freestyle aged just 15.

In a post shared on Instagram by SwimSwam, a dog can be seen having its face turned away in hilarious fashion after it tore up a fan's copy of Ledecky's memoir. The video was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"What would Katie Ledecky say? 😔"

Ad

Ledecky commented on the post, writing:

"I won’t take it personally, 🐶 just wanted to go for a swim"

Still taken from SwimSwam official Instagram account (source: @swimswamnews/Instagram)

Katie Ledecky also competed at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, where she broke her own world record in the 800m freestyle. She is all set to compete at the World Aquatic Championships in Singapore later this month.

Ad

Katie Ledecky after setting world record once again: "I can't stop smiling"

Ledecky at the USA Swimming National Championships - Source: Getty

Katie Ledecky shared her reaction to breaking her own-world record at the TYR Pro Swim Series, recording a time of 8:04.12, lowering her own record in the event which she set at the Rio 2016 Olympics. In an interview with SwimSwam, she said: (0:00 onwards)

Ad

"I can't stop smiling. It's kind of been like that all week though, so it's not really new but yeah this is just so many years in the making and to do it tonight I mean, it's been an incredible night. I think there's always a story to each world record that I've set. I think tonight is the first one I've done it when another American has done it, so hats off to Gretchen for getting us rolling this morning and start a little world record party."

Ad

Gretchen Walsh also set the world record in the 100m butterfly alongside Ledecky's world record in the 800m freestyle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More