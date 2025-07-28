World Aquatics Championships 2025 Results: Gretchen Walsh wins 100m fly title, Summer McIntosh claims 2nd gold of the tournament | Swimming Day 2

Day 2 of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore featured the finals of four events. One of the major performers from the day was the USA's Gretchen Walsh, who registered a championship record in the 100m butterfly event.

Ad

She clocked a time of 54.73 seconds to win the race and clinch her first gold medal from the competition. Walsh defeated the likes of Belgium's Roos Van Otterdijk and Australia's Alexandria Perkins to achieve this feat.

Canada's Summer McIntosh clinched her second gold medal of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships after an impressive outing in the 400m freestyle on the first day. McIntosh won the 200m medley race on the second day after clocking 2:06.09. She defeated the USA's Alex Walsh in the race, who managed 2:08.58 and finished second.

Ad

Trending

Qin Haiyang of China and Maxime Grousset of France also clinched gold medals in the men's 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly events, respectively. Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Luke Hobson also put up impressive performances for the USA on the second day and qualified for the finals of 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, and 200m free, respectively, after topping the semifinal charts.

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Day 2: Results of the finals and qualified athletes after the semis

USA's Alex Walsh clinched a silver on the second day of World Aquatics Championships (Image via: Getty)

Here are all the updates from the second day of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships:

Ad

100m breaststroke men's:

Qin Haiyang, China- 58.23 Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy- 58.58 Denis Petrashov, Kyrgyzstan- 58.88 Casper Corbeau, Netherlands- 59.06 Ludovico Viberti, Italy- 59.08

50m butterfly men's:

Maxime Grousset, France- 22.48 Noe Ponti, Switzerland- 22.51 Thomas Ceccon, Italy- 22.67 Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal- 22.77 Ben Proud, Great Britain- 22.79

100m butterfly women's:

Gretchen Walsh, USA- 54.73 Roos Vanotterdijk, Belgium- 55.84 Alexandria Perkins, Australia- 56.33 Zhang Yufei, China- 56.47 Daria Klepikova, Neutral Athletes- 56.53

200m individual medley women's:

Summer McIntosh, Canada- 2:06.09 Alex Walsh, USA- 2:08.58 Mary Sophie-Harvey, Canada- 2:09.15 Yu Zidi, China- 2:09.21 Mio Narita, Japan- 2:09.56

Ad

100m backstroke qualifiers:

Hubert Hos, Germany- 52.21 Kliment Kolesnikov, Neutral Athletes- 52.26 Pieter Coetze, South Africa- 52.29 Thomas Ceccon, Italy- 53.25 Oliver Morgan, Great Britain- 52.41 Apostolos Christou, Greece- 52.44 Yohan Ndouye-Brouard, France- 52.47 Miron Lifintsev, Neutral Athletes- 52.27

100m breaststroke women's qualifiers:

Kate Douglass, USA- 1:05.49 Anita Bottazzo, Italy- 1:05.61 Tang Qianting, China- 1:05.87 Evgeniia Chikunova, Neutral Athletes- 1:05.97 Alina Zmushka, Neutral Athletes, NAA- 1:06.09 Satomi Suzuki, Japan- 1:06.12 Anna Elendt, Germany- 1:06.13 Kotryna Teterevkova, Lithuania- 1:06.17

100m backstroke women's qualifiers:

Regan Smith, USA- 58.21 Kayle McKeown, Australia- 58.44 Kylie Masse, Canada- 58.66 Katharine Berkoff, USA- 58.79 Taylor Ruck, Canada- 59.18 Peng Xuwei, China- 59.19 Mary-Ambre Moluh, France- 59.35

Ad

200m freestyle men's qualifiers:

Luke Hobson, USA- 1:44.80 Hwang Sunwoo, South Korea- 1;44.84 Kamil Sieradzki, Poland- 1:45.00 David Papovici, Romania; 1:45.02 Carlos D'Ambrosio, Italy- 1:45.23 Tatsuya Murasa, Japan- 1:45.39 James Guy, Great Britain- 1:45.50 Gabriel Jettm USA- 1:45.60

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More