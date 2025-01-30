Regan Smith turns up the glamour in blue dress in striking mirror selfie

Regan Smith turned up the glamour in a casual selfie update as she enjoys the Australian summer. The eight-time Olympic medalist broke multiple word records at last month's Short Course World Championships.

Smith shared the selfie on her Instagram handle Wednesday and said the picture was from the previous day's night out in Miami Florida. The swimmer wore a stylish blue dress and had her makeup kit out.

Regan Smith's Instagram story

The 22-year-old is coming from an incredible season in 2024, where she won a staggering 12 World and Olympic gold medals.

She swam world records with USA's 4x100 medley and 4x100m mixed medley relay teams for her two Olympic gold medals in Paris and won three individual silver medals in 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 200m butterfly.

The American broke three short-course world records at the World Championships in December in the 50m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 4x100m medley. She also broke the Championship record in the 100m backstroke for her fourth gold medal.

Smith also broke the 200m butterfly national record to win silver. The 22-year-old won another silver medal in the 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 4x50m mixed relay.

"I begged my parents" - Regan Smith on taking up the sport early

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Shanghai Stop - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Regan Smith was born in a sports-oriented family and while her mother Kerry is a former gymnastics coach, her father Paul has been involved in coaching with USA Swimming for over a decade. Her elder sister followed in her father's footsteps, which inspired Regan to follow suit.

However, the eight-time Olympic medalist said she started at a very early age and was so excited to pursue competitive swimming at around seven years of age that she 'begged' her parents to permit her.

"My parents put me in swimming lessons at like a really young age just to like to be water safe," Regan Smith said. "I have a sister who's 5 years older than me and so I always wanted to do whatever she did. It's such like a younger sibling vibe."

"She started competitive swimming when she was like 12 or something and so I was seven I was in second grade and I was like, I' want to do this too and I begged my parents and then they finally let me do it," Regan Smith said."

The 22-year-old later joined Foss Swim School in 2007 and by the age of 12, she had broken several age group records. Smith now has a staggering 24 World and Olympic medals to her name and is only going to add more.

