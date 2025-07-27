World Aquatics Championships 2025 Results: Summer McIntosh tops Katie Ledecky for gold, Gretchen Walsh qualifies for 100m fly final | Swimming Day 1

Day 1 of the World Aquatics Championships saw Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh beat American veteran Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle finals. This showdown between the two was one of the most anticipated battles from the first day in Singapore.
McIntosh clocked a time of 3:56.26 to win a gold medal in the event, while Ledecky managed 3:58.49 to finish third behind the former and Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie (3:58.21). Notably, McIntosh and Ledecky will again lock horns in the 800m freestyle event on August 2.
Germany's Lukas Martens clinched the 400m freestyle on the first day of the World Aquatics Championships after clocking 3:42.35. He defeated the likes of Australia's Sam Short and South Korea's Kim Woomin in the race.
The USA missed out on the top podium finishes in both the men's and women's 4x100m freestyle relays. In the men's category, they faced defeat against Australia and Italy, while in the women's, they finished second behind Australia. Other major performers from the first day included Gretchen Walsh, who qualified for the 100m butterfly finals after clocking an impressive 56.07 seconds.
On that note, let's know all the results from the World Aquatics Championships on day 1.
World Aquatics Championships 2025 Day 1: Results and list of qualified swimmers for the finals
Here are all the updates from the first day of the World Aquatics Championships:
400m freestyle men's:
- Lukas Martens, Germany- 3:42.35
- Sam Short, Australia- 3:42.37
- Kim Woomin, South Korea- 3:42.60
- Victor Johannson, Sweden- 3:44.68
- Zhanshuo Zhang, China- 3:44.82
400m freestyle women's:
- Summer McIntosh, Canada- 3:56.26
- Li Bingjie, China- 3:58.21
- Katie Ledecky, USA- 3:58.49
- Lani Pallister, Australia- 3:58.87
- Isabel Gose, Germany- 4:02.90
4x100m free relays women's:
- Australia- 3:30.60
- USA- 3:31.04
- Netherlands- 3:33.89
- China- 3:34.17
- Neutral Athletes- 3:34.69
4x100m free relays men's:
- Australia- 3:09.97
- Italy- 3:09.58
- USA- 3:09.64
- Great Britain- 3:10.73
- China- 3:11.15
100m butterfly women's qualifiers:
- Gretchen Walsh, USA- 56.07
- Roos Vanotterdijk, Belgium- 56.07
- Alexandria Perkins, Australia- 56.09
- Daria Klepikova- 56.42
- Angelina Kohler, Germany- 56.75
- Zhang Yufei, China- 56.84
- Mizukia Hirai, Japan- 56.86
- Yu Yiting, China- 57.11
200m Individual Medley women's qualifiers:
- Summer McIntosh, Canada- 2:07.39
- Alex Walsh, USA- 2:08.49
- Mio Narita, Japan- 2:09.16
- Anastasia Gorbenko, 2:09.68
- Abbie Wood, Great Britain- 2:10.12
- Mary-Sophie Harvey, Canada- 2:10.19
- Yu Zidi, China- 2:10.22
- Ellen Walshe, Ireland- 2:10.49
100m breaststroke men's qualifiers:
- Qin Haiyang, China- 58.24
- Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy- 58.62
- Ludovico Viberti, Italy- 58.89
- Lucas Matzerath, Germany- 58.93
- Josh Matheny, USA- 59.15
- Casper Corbeau, Netherlands- 59.17
- Denis Petrashov, Kyrgyzstan, 59.20
- Kirill Prigoda, Neutral athletes- 59.36
50m butterfly men's qualifiers:
- Maxime Grousset, France- 22.61
- Noe Ponti, Switzerland- 22.72
- Ben Proud, Great Britain- 22.74
- Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands- 22.79
- Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal- 22.83
- Thomas Ceccon, Italy- 22.83
- Gui Caribe, Brazil- 22.91
- Luca Armbruster, Germany- 22.91