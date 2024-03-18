Katie Ledecky celebrates her birthday coinciding with St. Patrick's Day

The American legendary swimmer, Katie Ledecky, recently celebrated her birthday as she turned 27.

Born in Bethesda in Southern Montgomery County, Maryland, in 1997, Ledecky turned 27 on March 17. America's beloved swimmer began swimming at the age of six, drawing inspiration from her brother Michael and their mother Mary Gen Ledecky, who was a swimmer at the University of New Mexico.

The American swimmer shot to fame after her remarkable victory at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where she secured a gold medal in the women's 800m event. So far in her illustrious career, Katie has bagged 10 Olympic medals, having competed in three editions.

Apart from her debut gold medal in 2012, she secured four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle, and 4x200m freestyle relay events.

At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, she clinched gold medals in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events and two silver medals in the 400m and 4x200m freestyle relay events.

Ledecky reveled in her birthday celebrations which coincided with the festive vibes of St. Patrick's Day. She shared a picture with fans, where the swimmer is seen donning a basic black t-shirt along with a Shamrock necklace and an Irish Shamrock beanie. She captioned the picture:

"☘️🍀☘️🍀"

"I never imagined I would make it to the Olympics" - Katie Ledecky reflects on her journey as she authors her memoir

Katie Ledecky penned her memoir.

Katie Ledecky recently reflected on her career as she composed her memoir.

"Just Add Water: My Swimming Life" portrays her journey from her early years in Maryland to establishing her legacy in the swimming realm. The swimmer shared the news with her fans on social media while expressing her elation.

"I wrote a book! Glad I saved all my journals over the years," she wrote. "I never imagined I would make it to the Olympics, or be at this level, or write a book about this unlikely career that I’ve had."

"Just Add Water shares my story of swimming, and shows how the love, support, and encouragement of the people who have influenced me helped make it possible. I’ve really enjoyed this journey, and I hope you will too!"

The book is slated to be released on June 11, 2024.

While all her competitors are preparing for the upcoming Olympics in the French capital, Ledecky has already fixed her gaze on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California.