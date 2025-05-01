Katie Ledecky drops 3-word reaction on her celebration after 1500m freestyle win in Fort Lauderdale

Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky was overjoyed after her latest performance at the TYR Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale. The 28-year-old swimmer dropped a three-word reaction on her Instagram profile after recording the second-fastest time in the women's 1500m freestyle event at the TYR Pro Series meet held recently at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatics Center.
Ledecky clocked an impressive time of 15:24.51 to win the 1500m event, following which she slapped the pool water in excitement. The ace swimmer shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote:
"A little excited 😆"
Interestingly, it was at the same tournament that Ledecky had established a new world record. At the 2018 TYR Pro Series meet held in Indianapolis, the American swimmer had clocked a timing of 15:20.48, breaking her previous record of 15:25.48 set at the World Championships held in Kazan in 2015 in Russia.
Although Katie Ledecky is nearing the end of her career, she will aim a final shot at Olympic glory with her attempt at the Los Angeles Games, scheduled to be held in mid-2028.
When Katie Ledecky shared her thoughts on what drives her
Katie Ledecky equalled the Olympic record for the most gold medals (nine) won by a female athlete at the Paris Games. The record was initially held by Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union; the artistic gymnast had won a total of nine Olympic gold medals during her entire Olympic career from the Melbourne edition held in 1956 to the Tokyo Games in 1964.
In her interview with Olympics.com in 2024, when asked about what drives her even after so many years, Ledecky replied:
"Self-improvement and enjoying training every day. I love going to the pool every day. I'm kind of dreading the little break that I'm going to take coming up."
Ledecky also revealed that she found more enjoyment in the training sessions than in the races, adding:
"I know I'll get back in the water probably pretty soon. I just love the feeling of being in the water and going to practice every day and working as hard as I can."
Katie Ledecky is the most decorated female Olympic swimmmer of all time, with a total of 14 Olympic medals. The 28-year-old swimmer had won two gold medals in 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle, a silver medal in women's 4x200m freestyle relay, and a bronze medal in women's 400m freestyle event at the Paris Olympics.