Katie Ledecky joins Michael Phelps as the only swimmer to win 4 titles in a single event at U.S. Olympic Trials

Katie Ledecky has joined swimming legend Michael Phelps as the only swimmer to win four straight titles in a single event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials after winning the 800m freestyle on Saturday, June 22. It marked her fourth event in which she qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. However, she plans to drop the individual 200m freestyle from her roster.

Earlier on the opening day of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024, Ledecky punched the ticket to her fourth Olympics with a dominant victory in the 400m freestyle. She swam the distance in 3:58.35, her fastest time since 2022. The 27-year-old joined the likes of Michael Phelps, Alisson Schmitt, Jenny Thompson, and more as the only swimmers to qualify for four editions of the Olympic Games.

Two days later, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist won the 200m freestyle in 1:55.22, almost a second faster than runner-up Claire Weinstein. Ledecky later secured the 1500m freestyle title in 15:37.35, 20 seconds faster than runner-up Katie Grimes. It also marked her third straight title in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Trending

On Saturday, Katie Ledecky secured her fourth title, 800m freestyle, of the 2024 trials in 8:14.12 to become the only female swimmer to win four straight titles in a single event in the U.S. Olympic Trials. Her first 800m freestyle title came in 2012 in 8:19.78, second in 2016 in 8:10.32, and third in 2021 in 8:14.62. Ledecky went on to win 800m freestyle gold in all of those three Olympic Games and is a hot favorite for fourth as well.

Expand Tweet

Among the male swimmers, only Michael Phelps has achieved this feat, and that too in two events. He won the 200m butterfly and 200m individual titles at four straight Olympic trials from 2004 to 2016.

Katie Ledecky excited to race world record holder Ariana Titmus at the Paris Olympics 2024

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 8

Over the 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle, Katie Ledecky’s gold medals are almost sealed unless something unusual happens. She is the world record holder in both events. However, over 400m freestyle, there's going to be a tough competition for her.

Ledecky won the gold in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics but finished second behind Australia’s Arianna Titmus at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She lost to her again at the 2023 World Championships, where the latter set the world record. Titmus broke her own record at the Australian Olympic Trials 2024, and Katie Ledecky is aware of that.

“I’m a student of the sport. I keep track of everything that’s going on around the world. So, I know (how) everyone’s going and I’m excited to race everyone. … It’ll be a really fast field.” Ledecky said (via New York Times).

Ledecky's other fierce competitor in the event will be Summer McIntosh. However, with a personal best of 3:56.46, she isn't far behind Titmus’ world record mark of 3:55.44, and it should be an exciting contest in Paris.