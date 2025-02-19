Katie Ledecky makes her feelings known on hilarious incident involving her mother's swimming skills

Katie Ledecky shared a hilarious anecdote about her mother Mary Gen's swimming skills, as a former coach lauded her strokes. Ledecky also acknowledged that the flair for the sport runs in the family.

Ad

Katie Ledecky etched her name as the most decorated female swimmer in history with 21 World and nine Olympic gold medals under her belt. Born in Washington DC and raised in Maryland, Ledecky comes from a sporting family. Her mother, Mary, was a competitive swimmer at the University of New Mexico. Following that, she served as a hospital administrator at Georgetown University Medical Center.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Ledecky has tasted massive success in the swimming world since tender years. She made her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Olympics and continued her success in the following Games editions.

Ad

Trending

In a recent X post, Katie Ledecky shared a swimming anecdote of her mother, joyfully expressing that the flair runs in the family.

"My mom was swimming anonymously in a hotel pool today when a guy who said he was a former swim coach told her, 'You have a great stroke. All upper-body, but good,' I guess it runs in the family," the 27-year-old said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ledecky competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, walking home with golds in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events. She also won a silver in the 4x200m freestyle and a bronze in 400m. She is the record holder of the most individual gold medals won by a female swimmer.

When Katie Ledecky opened up on eyeing more medals at the 2028 LA Olympics

Katie Ledecky at the LSU v Florida - (Source: Getty)

Ledecky, who began swimming at age six and took the Olympic stage at 15, holds world records in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events among other laurels. The five-time Swimming World's Female World Swimmer of the Year expressed her desire to continue her excellence at the home Games in 2028.

Ad

"I would love to swim in LA. I think an Olympics in the United States, it's a unique opportunity. Not every athlete gets to compete in an Olympics on home soil. I'll be ready to give it my all again," she told CBS Mornings in September 2024).

A month earlier, she hinted at taking it year by year instead of rushing it to appear at her fifth Games edition.

Ad

"I'd love to, we'll see, it's not easy. I’ll take it year by year and we'll see. Give it everything I got for as long as I have it left in me."

Katie Ledecky received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Joe Biden in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback