Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky embraces "fun under the sun" during Florida training

American swimmer Katie Ledecky recently shared glimpses of her training with Isabel Ivey. This comes just a couple of days after Ledecky's impressive performance at the Southern Zone Sectional Championships in Florida.

Ledecky clocked a time of 4:01.04 and 15:36.87 in the 400m and 1500m freestyle events to win them both. Following the competition, Ledecky returned to the pool to train for her upcoming endeavors in the season.

Ledecky took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her training session with Ivey. In her caption, Ledecky wrote:

"Some fun under the sun ☀️🌅 for some more Florida racing"

Katie Ledecky's training partner, Isabel Ivey is a multiple-time SEC Championships gold medalist for Florida Gators. Ivey competed at the US Olympic Swimming Trials and clinched a third-place finish in the 200m medley event.

Katie Ledecky shares her thoughts on being the team captain at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Ledecky during a press conference on the day seven of the 16th FINA World Aquatics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky shared her thoughts about the leadership role she had to take up during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky was one the most experienced campaigners on the team, having previously competed at three quadrennial games.

In an interview after the Olympics, Ledecky shared that she learned to guide young swimmers from swimmers like Missy Franklin and Katie Hoff during her time as a youngster on the team. Owing to this she wanted to do the same for youngsters in her team at the 2024 Games. Revealing the same on the "Unfiltered Waters" podcast alongside Franklin and Hoff, she said:

"I mean it means a lot to be a captain of that kind of group and I think for me I felt that way when I was on that team in 2012, I mean Missy (Franklin), you were a few years older than I was but I looked up so much to you. I just sat there every day in London as a fan just pinching myself that I got to be on this team and I mean Katie (Hoff) we were never on a team together but I looked up so much to you." [27:00 onwards]

"I looked up to all these people and recognized how great they were at guiding me. Now that it comes full circle and I am the older one on the team, I recognize that its my responsibilty to be there for them," she further added.

Along with Katie Ledecky, California native and multiple-time Olympic medalist, Abby Weitzeil was also selected among the captains of the women's side in Paris.

