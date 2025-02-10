Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske and other swimmers extend heartfelt wishes to Regan Smith as the Olympian turns 23

Kate Douglass and Torri Huske wished Regan Smith on her 23rd birthday. Smith came fresh off the 2024 Short Course World Championships, winning seven podiums with her impressive performances.

Regan Smith, who has been making waves in the pool since 2007, celebrated her 23rd birthday on February 9. The Lakeville-born athlete took to her Instagram handle to post a photo of herself in a Team USA ensemble, waving at the crowd after her podium win from the Paris Olympic podium.

"23," she wrote with a heart and cake emoji.

Trending

Torri Huske, the reigning Olympic champion in the 200m butterfly, wished her fellow US swimmer in the comments, writing:

"Birthdayy"

Torri Huske wishes Smith on her birthday; Instagram - @regansmith4

Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer in history, also showed love to her younger counterpart, commenting:

"Happy Birthday!!"

Katie Ledecky wishes Smith on her birthday; Instagram - @regansmith4

Kate Douglass joined forces and shared a couple of stories to extend heartfelt wishes to her best friend on her special day.

"My bestie's birthday," she wrote on a beach photo of the friends.

Her following story also featured the friends posing for the camera fresh off swimming.

"Love you'

Kate Douglass and Regan Smith; Instagram - @kaatedouglass

Regan Smith won five medals, two golds, and three silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her 200m butterfly feat finished her behind Canadian Summer McIntosh but broke the American record.

Following that, the 23-year-old swam in the World Cup circuit across October and November, amassing nine wins in total. She also broke the short course world records in the 100m and 200m backstroke events, etching second place in the World Cup overall standings.

Regan Smith weighed in on the medley relay world record-breaking feat achieved at the Paris Olympics

Regan Smith celebrating her win at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Singapore Stop - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Besides clinching three individual silver medals, Regan Smith was part of two medley-relay teams that won the pole podium while posting world record-breaking times. As part of the 4x100m medley team alongside Torri Huske, Lilly King, and Gretchen Walsh, Smith helped clock 3:49.63 to surpass the previous record time of 3:50.40.

In an interview with Forbes, the Olympian confidently said that the medley-relay world record was not going anywhere since no other nation is as dominant as the US.

"I am confident; yes, I think that USA., our women's team, has been dominant in the medley relay event for so long, and we always have such a plethora of talent across all four strokes, so I think that we will always, always have a very strong contention in that event, just because our depth is so crazy high."

She added:

"I think we'll always have great competition against us, but I truly do believe that nobody is better at that event than U.S.A., and we really, I think, have a chip on our shoulder about it..I think that's kind of a legacy for us; it's something that we're planning to continue to uphold through to L.A., and then beyond that as well..."

Regan Smith boasts five long-course and four short-course World medals besides four World Junior Championships podiums.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback