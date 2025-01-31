Regan Smith shows off fond memory with US team from the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest

Regan Smith recently showcased a wholesome memory with her team from the World Aquatics Championships. The athlete concluded her 2024 season after competing at the swimming World Cup.

The American had an incredible 2024 season as she delivered some brilliant performance at the Paris Olympics. Along with this, she also solidified her status in the swimming community with her exceptional performances at the World Aquatics Championship and the Swimming World Cup in Singapore.

Currently, Smith is enjoying her off-season, and amid this, she received an adorable picture of her with her entire team from the World Aquatics Championships, which took place in Budapest. Along with this memory, she also showcased a captain badge on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Captain badge came in the mail🤭 "

Smith's Instagram story

The 22-year-old won four gold medals at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championship. She won her first gold medal in the 100m backstroke, where she clocked an impressive time of 54.55s, besting Katharine Berkoff and Ingrid Wilm.

She bagged her second gold in the women's 50m backstroke by touching the finish line in 25.23s, while Berkoff and Kylie Masse earned second and third place finishes. The third gold was clinched by her in the women's 200m backstroke, where she clocked 1:58.04 to stand atop the podium.

Additionally, she and her team received a gold medal after their remarkable performance in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay where they clocked 3:25.01, defeating Australia and Canada.

Regan Smith opened up about experiencing success in her early years

In Picture: 100m and 200m world record holder, Regan Smith - Source: Getty

Regan Smith recently sat for a conversation with swimmer Lia Csulak, where she spoke about how she tasted success during her early years in the sport. She revealed that she won several medals in her first competition and said that this urge to win and be in the spotlight became an addiction for her. Along with this, she spoke about starting swimming after getting inspired by her sister and her parents.

"My parents put me in swimming lessons at like a really young age just to like to be water safe. I have a sister who's 5 years older than me and so I always wanted to do whatever she did. It's such like a younger sibling vibe. She started competitive swimming when she was like 12 or something and so I was seven I was in second grade and I was like, I' want to do this too and I begged my parents and then they finally let me do it," Regan Smith said. (9:41 onwards)

She added:

"It was my very first swimming competition I had like five events and I won all of them. At that age I loved praise I loved winning, I loved being the best at something like it's an addicting feeling right when you're a kid you love it. That was super addicting for me."

Notably, Regan Smith broke two world records in the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the Swimming World Cup in Singapore.

