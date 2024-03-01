Katie Ledecky signs 5-year deal with Simone Biles' apparel sponsors ahead of Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky, the five-time Olympic gold medalist signed a deal with Athleta as her dry apparel partner ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics. Various other sponsors of the 26-year-old include Ralph Lauren, Panasonic and LaCroix.

The deal is reported to be for a term of five years with the American swimmer also set to join the She Collective of Athleta. This collection features athletes, advocates, medalists and moms.

Athleta has signed deals with various other prominent athletes such as Simone Biles and Allyson Felix.

The American swimmer has expressed her excitement to be a part of the new Athleta family. In her statement, Ledecky said (via Sportico):

"I've long admired Athleta for recognizing and authentically supporting female athletes' individual and collective strengths, and that's why I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that has values that align with mine. I'm looking forward to being part of something that inspires me on a personal level."

Besides being the dry apparel partner, Katie Ledecky will also feature in product testing and serve as an advisor to Athleta's social platform.

TYR will continue to be the swimwear partner of the 26-year-old. She signed up with TYR back in 2018, a deal that is considered to be the most lucrative partnership in the history of the swimming industry.

Katie Ledecky looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Ledecky is one of the most decorated athletes in swimming. The 26-year-old won her first Olympic medal (gold) at the age of 15 at the 2012 Olympics. Four years later during the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won four more gold medals along with a silver medal.

In an interview, the five-time Olympic gold medalist shared her excitement about representing the USA at the Olympics. She told CNN:

"It was so much fun to represent Team USA at the international level again. I've been doing it for a while now and it just doesn't get old, it doesn't get old winning a gold medal for Team USA."

Ledecky also stated that she was training hard for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Moreover, she added that sharing the environment with other Olympic medalists motivates her to do better. Recently, she emerged victorious in the Knoxville Pro Swim clocking 15:38.81 in January.