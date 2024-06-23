Katie Moon reacts to Molly Caudery setting a new personal best and GB National Record in the pole vault

Two-time world pole vault champion Katie Moon has lauded her rival, Molly Caudery on the latter's recent feat at the Toulouse Capitole Perche meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Toulouse in France. The Brit set a new British women's pole vault record, beating Holly Bradshaw's previous British record of 4.90m, set in 2021.

Competing against a stacked field, the 24-year-old managed to clear 4.92m. Marie-Julie Bonnin of France finished second in Toulouse with 4.51m. The men’s event was won by Thibaut Collet who cleared 5.82m.

Following the Briton’s victory, the reigning Olympic champion, posted a congratulatory message on her Instagram stories, welcoming her to the table of greats.

"Newest member of the 90 club! Congrats @molly_caudery," Moon said.

The distance is the world's best height of 2024 and the highest women’s pole vault clearance since 2021. Her feat is also ranked seventh on the world's all-time list.

The European Championships bronze medallist now holds the top two highest women’s pole vault clearance with her recent 4.92m and her previous 4.86m at the Perche Elite Tour Rouen. Moon’s 4.85m clearance achieved in Chula Vista earlier this month comes third.

Caudery has also marked the distance as her personal best as she has improved her 4.86m achieved in February. She started at 4.36m and cleared that, then cleared 4.51m and 4.61m during her first attempts before moving up to 4.67m. With the 4.67m, she needed two tries to manage over 4.70m but on her first try, she managed 4.80m before her final attempt where she managed 5.00m.

Molly Caudery focusing on making an impact at the Paris Olympics

26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Five

Molly Caudery is slowly etching her name in the books of history with her prowess in pole vault but as she says, it was something she never expected to come so early in her career.

Her main focus was to qualify for the LA 2028 Olympics, but with her recent form, she will be sure to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics, posing a threat to some of the greatest female pole vaulters in history.

Speaking to Olympics.com, Caudery explained that she has gained a lot of experience and as she continues learning, she has gained enough confidence to know that she is capable of winning a medal in Paris.

"Paris 2024 is absolutely coming into my sights and I've had to adapt to that because previously to this year my sights were always LA 2028," she said.

"This has all just been experience for me. But things have really snowballed since last season in Budapest where I came fifth. And like I said, I've just built so much confidence and taking that into Paris, I would love to be able to get a medal."

Molly Caudery has won all but two of the events she has taken part in so far in 2024.