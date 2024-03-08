Grant Holloway recently took a dig at the American media after a British local newspaper showcased a feature coverage for Molly Caudery.

On March 2, 2024, Caudery secured a gold medal in the women's pole vault event at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. She recorded a remarkable jump of 4.80m to secure this feat.

The 23-year-old became Great Britain's first world champion in the event and only the second British athlete to win a medal in pole vault at the World Indoor Championships after Holly Bradshaw. As a result of her historic feat, she earned featured coverage in a local British Newspaper, West Briton Sport, covering news from Cornwall.

West Briton is a local weekly newspaper, published every Thursday. Born in Truro, Cornwall, Caudery was highlighted in headlines, front as well as on the back page of the newspaper. Local outlet TruroVoice also covered the news.

The Olympic medalist, Holloway took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to share the pictures from the newspaper and passed a jab toward American media's alleged incapability of providing a spotlight to track and field events.

"USA could never lol," wrote Holloway.

In February this year, Holloway shattered the world record in the men's 60m hurdles event at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He registered an impressive time of 7.27 seconds to improve his previous record by 0.02 seconds.

Following his record-breaking race, the 26-year-old Virginia native expressed his frustration at being unable to find the footage of his record-break run.

"Money has never motivated me" - Grant Holloway reveals his inspiration to achieve world-class accomplishments

Gold medalist Grant Holloway poses for a photo after setting a new Championship Record and winning the Men's 60m hurdles Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Grant Holloway recently emphasized the significance of winning world titles over USA titles.

At the recent World Indoor Athletics Championships, Holloway secured a gold medal in the 60m hurdles after clocking 7.29 seconds. After his victory, when an interviewer suggested that his absence from the USA Championships final reflects his lack of motivation by money, he said:

"Money has never motivated me. If anything, you guys can see I have more world titles than I have USA titles. If anything I'm helping somebody else with their money with me not running. I'm putting the work in at the stage that matters" said Grant Holloway (at 3:00, via Citius Mag)"

Further, the Olympic silver medalist also expressed his views on not delighting in deals and sponsorships.

"I have a great great...I just think I have a great life and to kind of boast and brag about what I don't have and what I have is not just me so you know as I win the sponsors will come. If they don't come look I'm still happy regardless of whatever happens", he added.