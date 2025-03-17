Kaylee McKeown pens a heartfelt note for her sister Taylor McKeown’s birthday as former Aussie swimmer turns 30

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown wished her sister Taylor McKeown, who turned 30 on Monday, March 17, a happy birthday. Taylor represented Australia internationally but retired from the sport in 2022.

Kaylee McKeown has been basking in the glory of her Olympic success. She became the first woman in swimming history to win 100m and 200m backstroke titles in two consecutive Games. She also won silver in the 4x100m medley and racked up bronze medals in the 200m medley and 4x100m mixed medley.

At the Shanghai World Cup stop, the Australian swimmer put her mental health first and cut her experience short. Since then, she has enjoyed the off-season with her close ones, engaged in brand campaigns, and attended events like the Brisbane Fashion Show.

She recently shared an Instagram post about her sister and former swimmer, Taylor McKeown, who turned 30. The 23-year-old compiled some memorable moments the siblings shared since childhood.

"You’re a right pain in the ass who tortured me to listen to lady Gaga but I wouldn’t change you for anyone in this world 🩵☘️ Happy 29th +1," her caption read.

Taylor and the family were present to witness Kaylee win titles at the 2024 Paris Games. As the latter clinched the 100m backstroke win in an Olympic record time, her sister excitedly shared how the family knew in the last 10 meters that Kaylee was winning.

"I was so nervous, so excited. And we saw in the last 10 metres she just started to pull ahead and we were like 'she's done it'. Over the moon," Taylor said (via Yahoo Sport).

Kaylee McKeown revealed she struggled mentally after her Paris Olympic achievements

Kaylee McKeown at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - (Source: Getty)

Kaylee McKeown, who started her career with the Australian Dolphins swim team following her sister's footsteps, became one of the most formidable names in the swimming realm. She held the 100m backstroke long course and 200m backstroke short course world records and currently holds the 50m and 200m backstroke long course records.

With nine Olympic medals in her repertoire, the 23-year-old said she struggled with her mental health after the 2024 Games which led to a three-month hiatus from swimming. In a QnA session on Instagram in January 2025, she responded to a fan question, saying:

"I struggled mentally post Olympics and took a step back from the swimming world, I really needed to feel my thoughts and acknowledged my achievements and struggles. I've been out of the water for 3 months and feel refreshed and rejuvenated... most importantly EXCITED!"

Kaylee won the 50m, 100m, and 200m backstroke events in all three World Cup legs in 2023. Her effort earned her the "Best Female Swimmer of the Year" by World Athletics.

