  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Kaylee Mckeown refuses to sympathize after beating American Regan Smith seven consecutive times in International finals

Kaylee Mckeown refuses to sympathize after beating American Regan Smith seven consecutive times in International finals

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:49 GMT
Kaylee Mckeown and Regan Smith - Source: Getty
Kaylee Mckeown and Regan Smith - Source: Getty

Kaylee McKeown recently made her feelings known about defeating the American swimmer Regan Smith for the seventh time in international finals at the World Aquatic Championships. The World Aquatic Championships for the swimming community commenced on July 27 and will conclude on August 3 in Singapore.

Ad

McKeown and Smith recently locked horns with each other in the women's 100m backstroke, where the Aussie showcased her dominance and clinched the gold medal in the event. She recorded a time of 57.16 s to stand atop the podium, besting Smith, who clocked 57.35 s to claim the second-place finish.

Ahead of this, the 24-year-old Australian got the better of the American in several international finals, including the 2021 Tokyo Championships, the 2023 Fukuoka Championships, the Paris Olympics, and more. Following the most recent win, McKeown was asked about how she feels about constantly besting Smith in international finals. Refusing any sympathy, she said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Not at all. That’s swimming and the nature of it. You’ve got to be competitive and get up there. It’s just what happens. People beat people," said Kaylee McKeown.
Ad

In the 100m backstroke showdown at the World Aquatics Championships, McKeown clocked only 0.03s outside Smith's world record of 57.13s, which she had set at the 2024 US Olympic Trials.

Kaylee McKeown opened up about defending her 100m backstroke title at the World Aquatics Championships 2025

After smoothly defending her 100m backstroke title at the World Aquatics Championships against the world record holder, Regan Smith, Kaylee Mckeown made her feelings known about her performance in the post-race interview. Revealing that the win was an emotional one for her, she shared how hard it was to bounce back to her happy state (via Olympics.com):

Ad
"It’s a little bit emotional. I've worked so hard to get myself back into a happy state and as I said in my interviews before, that's all I'm really focusing on. I think it just goes to show that a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer. I have trained hard, but I wasn't expecting to come out at PB tonight," said Kaylee McKeown.
Ad

McKeown further spoke about her feelings on competing in the 100m backstroke and how she was scared to fail herself.

"What means most to me is being true to myself and being strong. There was a lot of comments of me pulling out of the backstroke saying that I'm scared to lose and that's not the case at all. If anything, I'm scared to fail myself, and I've worked really, really hard to get up there tonight and prove to myself that I am a good athlete, a good swimmer, and it doesn't matter if I come first or last," she added.

Kaylee McKeown once opened up about struggling mentally after winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications