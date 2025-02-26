“Keeps matching me" - Simone Biles shares a glimpse of her matched white outfit with husband Jonathan Owens on honeymoon

Simone Biles shared a sneak peek into her husband, Jonathan Owens, matching her outfit's color while on their honeymoon in South Africa. The couple has been together since 2020.

Biles and Owens met through a dating app called Raya in 2020. The gymnast made the first move by texting him, and ever since then, they started spending a lot of time together. A few months later, they made their relationship public on social media in August, sharing cute pictures with each other.

They announced their engagement in February 2022 and then tied the knot in April 2023. After almost two years of getting married, the couple has now gone on their honeymoon in South Africa. They have been constantly sharing updates from their visit, showcasing the quality time they have been enjoying there.

Most recently, Biles shared a glimpse of Owens' matching outfit with her by sharing a picture with him on her Instagram story. It showed both of them wearing white outfits, and she added the caption:

"He keeps matching me."

Biles’ Instagram story (@simonebiles)

Following this, she shared several pictures and videos on her story, showcasing the scenic beauty of the Cape of Good Hope penguin beach. Here are some updates:

Biles’ Instagram story (@simonebiles)

Biles’ Instagram story (@simonebiles)

Along with this, she also shared a video of her and Owens playing soccer together on the beach.

Biles’ Instagram story (@simonebiles)

Ahead of her honeymoon, Biles had an exceptional year during the 2024 gymnastics season.

Simone Biles made her feelings known about winning the Sportsperson of the Year Award

Simone Biles recently won the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award for her notable performance in the 2024 gymnastics season. She won three gold medals and one silver medal at the Paris Olympics and also got her name etched in history books after becoming the oldest woman to win the all-around title in 75 years.

Following these achievements, she received an honorable award and said that it was a blessing for her to reach this position in gymnastics and open the way for the future generation.

"I'm Simone Biles and I'm so excited to be Sportsperson of the Year. I think it's such a huge honor and a blessing that I have paved the way for the younger generations in gymnastics and hopefully will continue to do so," Simone Biles said.

Biles won her first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in the team all-around event and then clinched her second one in the individual all-around event. She bagged her third gold medal in the vault exercise and won a silver medal in the floor exercise. Following her Olympics campaign, she executed the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour.

