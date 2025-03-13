Kelley O'Hara shares sweet message for Sophia Wilson as the Olympic gold medalist announces her pregnancy

Kelley O'Hara is one of the most decorated soccer stars in the USA. She extended her wishes to Paris Olympic gold medalist Sophia Wilson, who recently announced that she was expecting a child with husband and NFL player Michael Wilson.

Sophia Wilson first made a name for herself in 2019, when she helped lead the Stanford Cardinals to the NCAA Championship title. A year later, she was the first overall pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft, chosen by the Portland Thorns. Since then, she has won the 2022 NWSL championship and gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Earlier this year, the soccer star married Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson, and the couple recently announced that they were expecting their first child.

Reacting to this news, Kelley O'Hara extended her congratulations to the Wilsons with a sweet message, saying in an episode of the Sports Are Fun podcast (at 33:11):

"We are so happy for her, she's going to be the best mama. I'm so happy for her and Michael."

Kelley O'Hara reflects on her career

O'Hara in action at the 2023 World Cup (Image Source: Getty)

Kelley O'Hara had an incredibly successful soccer career for well over a decade. In 2024, she announced her retirement due to a knee injury.

Reflecting on her career, O'Hara told Just Women's Sports that she was proud to grow the game and change the landscape of women's football in America.

“I feel an immense sense of pride around [growing the game], because I don’t know if any of us knew that was going to happen. We kind of, as things unfolded, took the next step towards changing what women’s football looks like in this country and around the world. I’m really grateful to have been part of this era with the players that I was with, not backing down and pushing and knowing that was the right thing to do,” she said.

She went on to share some advice for fans, adding:

“Whatever you do in life, do it because you love it, and the chips will fall in place. If you love something, you’re willing to do what it takes. You’re willing to make the sacrifices, you’re willing to handle the roller coaster. To me, it’s simple - don’t do it for any other reason but that, and I think you’ll be alright.”

Kelley O'Hara led Team USA to the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2015 and 2019. She also helped the team win a gold and a bronze medal at the 2012 and 2020 Olympics, respectively. In the NWSL, O'Hara led the Washington Spirits and Gotham FC to the title in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

