Kenna Cogill shows off picturesque Arizona sunset as she departs to join Nebraska Volleyball

Arizona's Kenna Cogill shared a picturesque sunset on Instagram story as she began her journey towards Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers signed up Kenna Cogill for the upcoming 2025 regular volleyball season last month. The Arizona native is the first recruit signed under the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

The 2024 Perry High School senior, Kenna Cogill, had a hit percentage of .443 with an average of 2.5 kills per set. The athlete also secured 1.3 blocks per set and secured 778 kills and 396 blocks for the Pumas, leading the Perry to the Arizona 6A state tournament. Cogill has also been a club teammate with fellow Husker Teraya Sigler. The athletes together won three club national championships with their team, Arizona Storm.

The first recruit of Dani Busboom Kelly has said her farewell to her hometown, Arizona, to move to the Husker Nation to start her regular volleyball season with the Nebraska Volleyball. Sharing a glimpse of her journey with a sunset picture in her Instagram story, Cogill wrote:

"Bye Arizona. See you soon Husker Nation!!"

Screenshot of Kenna Cogill's Instagram story (@kenna.cogill/ig)

Cogill is expected to add much more depth and strength to the middle blocking position of Nebraska Volleyball in the 2025 season. Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her excitement after Nebraska landed Kenna Cogill.

Dani Busboom Kelly on Nebraska Volleyball adding new players to the 2025 Huskers roster

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

With the signing of Kenna Cogill, the Huskers head coach Dani Busboom Kelly has added her first player to the Nebraska Volleyball roster. Talking about Cogill, Busboom Kelly said via Huskers.com:

"We are thrilled to add Kenna to our roster. She was a very skilled blocker and attacker at the prep level and will add great depth to our talented middle blocker position. Kenna is a great human being and will fit in perfectly with our culture."

Nebraska also added the Italian opposite hitter Virginia Adriano to the Huskers roster for the upcoming regular volleyball season, which will resume in August. Talking about the new international recruit, the coach said:

"Virginia is an opposite hitter with great size who has a ton of high-level international experience, and we are thrilled she wants to come overseas and play for Nebraska. Virginia is a well-balanced player in terms of her attack, block and serve. She will be a great addition to our program."

Virginia Adriano previously played for Bergamo in the Serie A1. The 21-year-old Italian player will be joining Kenna Cogill and Allie Sczech for the 2025 volleyball season.

