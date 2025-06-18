Kennedy Blades reacts to Helen Maroulis' near-retired wrestling career phase before making world championships team

Kennedy Blades shared a heartfelt reaction to trailblazer Helen Maroulis for making the US World Team amid health struggles. This will mark Maroulis’ 15th Olympic/World Team appearance.

On June 17, Maroulis shared highlights from the Final X matchup on Instagram with a strong note. She mentioned that after the Paris Games, she thought she was done wrestling and moved to NYC.

“For the last 10 months since the Games, I was so sure I was done wrestling. I was at peace with it, moved to NYC, and was enjoying my BJJ journey. Eight weeks ago, I went on a run and heard God tell me to go back to Phoenix. Just like that, in 24 hours I left. I fully moved two weeks later and was 100% back into the swing of things with wrestling.”

In the note, Maroulis also detailed her eight weeks of preparations after returning to the sport despite struggling with health issues. She had previously temporarily retired in 2019 due to concussions and post-traumatic stress disorder to prioritize her health.

Kennedy Blades, who won the 68kg bout at Final X, commented:

"Mother of USA Wrestling"

Maroulis wrestled against Amanda Martinez in the 57kg division and swept the victory with double pins, 2-0. In the first bout, the former scored a first-period pin in 1:51, followed by another in 4:43 in the next bout.

Kennedy Blades is headed to her first senior Worlds after sweeping Brooklyn Hays at 68kg with back-to-back wins, 10-4 in the first bout and 5-2 in the second. Both athletes previously competed at the Paris Games, where Blades clinched silver and Maroulis earned bronze. They were joined on the World team by Paris Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee.

Kennedy Blades on making her first senior world team

Kennedy Blades expressed her feelings after making her first senior World Team. She moved from her Olympic weight of 76kg to 68kg and beat Brooklyn Hays to secure the world team spot.

“For I know the plans I have for you” ~ Jeremiah 29:11. Made my first senior world team this weekend and couldn’t be more excited! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am! Now it’s time to get ready for the World Championships in September!! 🌎✨”

Former world medalists and Blades’ teammates Macey Kilty and Kylie Welker also made the team and will wrestle at 65kg and 76kg weight classes, respectively.

