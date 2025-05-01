Kennedy Blades reveals best part of being with Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program

Notable wrestler Kennedy Blades recently shared her thoughts on the Iowa women's wrestling program. The 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist expressed appreciation and admiration for the Iowa program through her interview with On3 Wrestling.

Along with her Olympic feats, Blades has won a gold and a bronze medal in the 76kg category at the Grand Prix wrestling competition. In 2025, she clinched a gold medal in the 68kg category at the same event. In 2023, at the World U23 Championships, which took place in Tirana, Albania, she won a silver medal in the 76kg category.

During her interview with Nick Kosko on On3 Wrestling, the prominent wrestler shared her thoughts on what makes the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program unique from other programs.

"The best part about Iowa that wasn't anywhere near how it was at Sunkist is the fan base. Everyone, you're like a role model here. You're like a celebrity almost in a way and it's just so cool to see how many people say that I inspire them stuff like that and they even like wear my shirts and stuff, and I'm like 'Oh my gosh this is so cool,'" she shared [24:11 onwards]

She continued,

"The fans are so great here. It's like a huge family here. I mean, they're rooting for you regardless... Iowa is definitely a special place."

The iconic wrestler, Kennedy Blades, will be continuing her athletic and academic wrestling career at the University of Iowa. Before Iowa, she joined Arizona State University and the wrestling club Sunkist Kids.

She impressively concluded her junior season with an undefeated record, 25-0. In 2024, she was the Soldier Salute Champion and the Soldier Salute Most Outstanding Wrestler. In 2025, she was the NCWWC Tournament champion and the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Kennedy Blades reflects on her win at the 2025 US Open Championship

Kennedy Blades at the Wrestling - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty

The rising talent, Kennedy Blades, recently won the 68kg category title in women's freestyle at the 2025 CLAW U.S. Open championships. During her interview with USA Wrestling, she reflected on her emotional and physical journey, highlighting her training, which helped her to get this notable win.

I'm really happy I wrestled. I've been training hard, especially with my team. A lot of the guys been beating me up so sometimes I lose my confidence a little bit but then when I come here I know I'm ready. I'm just super excited that it paid off on the mat," she mentioned [0:07 onwards]

The Iowa star wrestler has clinched a gold medal in the 72kg category and a bronze medal in the 76kg category at the World Junior Championships.

