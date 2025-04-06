"I’m the famous wrestler, not you"- Jordan Burroughs makes feelings known as he brings his son to photoshoot with Kennedy Blades

Former Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs recently shared a memorable incident with his son Beacon. The young boy had accompanied his father to a photoshoot with Kennedy Blades, who had won an Olympic silver medal last year in women's freestyle wrestling.

Burroughs shared his thoughts about the photoshoot with young Beacon by sharing a couple of photographs on his Instagram profile. He also hinted at passing down his legacy to the young 'wrestler' in the right way.

Burroughs posted in the caption of his Instagram post,

"Legacy to me is passing down principles, instilling character and if you’re lucky, establishing mutual passions. My family loves wrestling, and we’re invested in its growth. I love sharing our story with our kids. So here’s how wrestling shoes are made, marketed, and make it to your mailbox. It brings life to it all."

The former Olympic champion further added,

"We brought some schoolwork on set to keep him focused and humble. Plus, I occasionally reminded him — I’m the famous wrestler, not you. 😂"

Jordan Burroughs is currently preparing for the Los Angeles Olympics, which will be held in mid-2028. The American wrestler aims to get one more shot at Olympic glory before he decides to retire.

Jordan Burroughs shares his thoughts over the impact of his foundation on wrestling

Jordan Burroughs talks about the impact of his foundation in wrestling [Image Source: Getty]

Though he isn't as active in international wrestling as before, Jordan Burroughs continues to give back to wrestling in whatever way he can. A few weeks ago, he shared photos from a fundraiser in Philadelphia, where he also shared his thoughts about the impact of his NGO, 'All We See is Gold Foundation', on the sport of wrestling.

In a long Instagram post, Burroughs mentioned,

"Our mission is this. To support, guide and enrich the lives of wrestlers, wrestling fans, and families all over the world. To use our platform to promote youth development and break generational curses through the sport of wrestling. We look specifically to serve the community who, with our help, can tap into their true potential not only as wrestlers, but human beings."

Burroughs further added,

"This year we’ll use our funds to host a weekend wrestling festival and introduce the sport into my birth city of Camden, NJ. Wrestling is growing and I’m excited to play a small part in it."

Jordan Burroughs had taken part at the World Championships held in Tirana, Albania last year. The wrestler made it to the quarterfinals, but lost to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Nokhodi.

