Jordan Burroughs drops 4-word reaction as son Beacon balances homework with USA Wrestling shoot 

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified Apr 03, 2025 20:25 GMT
2016 Team USA Media Summit - Press Conferences - Source: Getty
Jordan Burroughs at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit - Press Conferences - Source: Getty

The Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs recently engaged in a collaborative photoshoot with USA Wrestling and RUDIS Wrestling. Through his Instagram story, the iconic wrestler shared a glimpse of his son, Beacon Burroughs, who was part of the photoshoot.

The legendary freestyle and former folkstyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs has nine World Championship medals, of which six are gold and three are bronze. Along with his Olympic and World Championship feats, he also holds six gold medals from the Pan American Championships.

During the photoshoot, the father-and-son duo was joined by the notable wrestler Kennedy Blades. She is a 2024 Olympic silver medalist and has three Grand Prix medals.

Through his Instagram story, Burroughs shared a glimpse of his son, Beacon Burroughs, doing his homework in between the shooting. He mentioned:

“School in between sets. 📚”
Screenshot of Jordan Burroughs' Instagram story | Credits: IG/alliseeisgold
Screenshot of Jordan Burroughs' Instagram story | Credits: IG/alliseeisgold

Burroughs recently received an impressive gathering at his wrestling camp in Amarillo, Texas, which took place at the Randall High School. The prominent wrestler also owns three gold medals from the Pan American Games, six medals from the Yasar Dogu Tournament and seven medals from the Grand Prix.

He attended the Nebraska Cornhuskers wrestling program through scholarship and won two NCAA Division I National championships, and in 2011, won the prestigious Dan Hodge Trophy. He is also a two-time regional champion and three-time district champion.

Jordan Burroughs shares his evolving perspective in wrestling

Jordan Burroughs at the 2023 Final X Wrestling - Source: Getty
Jordan Burroughs at the 2023 Final X Wrestling - Source: Getty

Jordan Burroughs is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of the sport and has amassed numerous accolades throughout his notable career. During his interview with USA Wrestling in March 2025, the legendary wrestler shared his shifting perspective on the sport and how he aims to provide growing opportunities to the younger generation in wrestling. He mentioned:

“My focus is starting to shift right I think when you're in it as a competitor, you're looking at is what can I get from wrestling, championships creating a legacy establishing financial freedom but I think now you start to shift later in your career where you're like okay now who can I help? I've learned so so much; I got so much information now I need to disperse and give this all to other people so they can live their best and be the best version of themselves.” He shared [1:08 onwards]

The elite wrestler clinched four gold medals in the US Open Championships in the 74 kg category. During his collegiate career, he won three Big 12 Championships in three different weight categories.

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
