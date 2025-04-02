Former Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs reacts to massive turnout at youth wrestling clinic in Amarillo

Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs recently shared his reaction to the huge turnout at his wrestling camp at Randall High School in Amarillo, Texas. Burroughs has hosted wrestling camps before, and even has his own academy, named the All I See Is Gold Academy, which offers youth wrestling programs.

Burroughs is an accomplished wrestler and is regarded as one of the greatest freestyle American wrestlers of all time. Alongside winning gold at the 2012 Olympics, Burroughs has also won six World Championships. At the collegiate level, he represented the University of Nebraska and won two NCAA Championships in 2009 and 2011.

Burroughs posted an Instagram update to share his thoughts on the turnout at his latest wrestling camp in Texas. The American also announced that more camps will be organised, with one set to be hosted at the Ocean City High School in New Jersey on June 21.

In his post, Burroughs thanked all the wrestlers who showed up to his camp and wrote:

"Amarillo, Texas came to wrestle! Talk about showing up and making an impact! Over 400 wrestlers came to our camp at Randall High School. Faith, Family, Country and Wrestling. I’m thankful for the hospitality that everyone in the Texas panhandle showed my family this weekend. Big thanks to @coachslay for inviting us out to show us your home! It was truly a memorable experience. P.S. See if you can find me and Beacon in this photo!"

Burroughs has a large social media following, with over 900k followers on Instagram and about 250k on X.

Jordan Burroughs shares statement on impact of his foundation on wrestling

Jordan Burroughs at the 2023 Final X Wrestling event - (Image via Getty)

Last month, the American star Jordan Burroughs shared his thoughts on the impact his foundation, the All I See Is Gold foundation, is having on wrestling. The 36-year-old opened up in a lengthy statement on Instagram, where he expressed his mission for the future and how he wants to support youth wrestling. He wrote:

"Our mission is this. To support, guide and enrich the lives of wrestlers, wrestling fans, and families all over the world. To use our platform to promote youth development and break generational curses through the sport of wrestling. We look specifically to serve the community who, with our help, can tap into their true potential not only as wrestlers, but human beings."

Jordan also thanked his wife, Lauren, and the United States Wrestling Foundation for partnering with him to make his academy a success.

