AJ Ferrari, Amit Elor and others react to Jordan Burroughs' humorous declaration about entering transfer portal

Legendary freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs lightheartedly announced his transfer to the Jamaican wrestling team after noticing athletes enter the transfer portal. Personalities such as AJ Ferrari, Amit Elor, Aljamain Sterling, Roman Bravo-Young, and Kamaru Usman shared their thoughts on Burroughs’s hilarious Instagram post.

Jordan Burroughs represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers during his collegiate career and won two NCAA Division I National championships. In 2011, he was also awarded the Don Hodge Trophy. Through his recent Instagram post, the iconic wrestler jokingly shared the news of his transfer and attracted responses from well-known personalities in the comments section.

"After thoughtful consideration, and watching everyone else do it…I’ve decided to also enter the transfer portal," he wrote on Instagram.

Cal State Bakersfield’s wrestling star and 2021 NCAA Division 1 champion, AJ Ferrari, wrote:

“@alliseeisgold Please don’t transfer to Iran 🇮🇷 😢 🤣.”

The reigning Olympic champion in the 68 kg category freestyle wrestler, Amit Elor, also expressed her thoughts, adding:

“It’s not April 1st yet 😭😭😭.”

The five-time Grand Prix medalist, Mexican and American freestyle wrestler, Roman Barvo-Young, shared:

“Oxtail 🔥😂.”

Kamaru Usman, the Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist icon, also mentioned his thoughts sans words:

“😂😂”

Aljamain Sterling, a professional mixed martial artist who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Featherweight division, added:

“Jamaica wouldn’t be mad at all my brother 😂😤🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲”

Screenshot of athletes' comments on Jordan Burroughs' Instagram post | Credits: IG/alliseeisgold

Jordan Burroughs is one of the most decorated wrestlers and has earned numerous accolades throughout his career. The 36-year-old won his Olympic gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and has nine World Championship medals. He also has three gold medals in the 74 kg category competition from the Pan American Games.

Jordan Burroughs reflects on his foundation and its impact on the wrestling community

Jordan Burroughs at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit - Press Conferences - Source: Getty

Two-time Olympian and elite freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs recently shared his thoughts and influence on his foundation, ‘The All We See Is Gold.' It was established in 2018 in partnership with the US Wrestling Foundation to make a positive impact in underprivileged areas where the sport of wrestling isn’t prevalent and accessible.

“So we did a collaborative partnership with the US Wrestling Foundation; it's our foundation that we established in 2018, ‘The All We See Is Gold’ Foundation basically we're helping to invest resources in underserved areas that love the sport of wrestling so reinvigorating old programs helping to kickstart new programs. It's just a beautiful thing. We're really starting to inspire the next generation of wrestlers, particularly in places that don't see a lot of wrestling,” he said via 'USA Wrestling' YouTube channel [0:06 onwards]

The two-time Olympian also recently served as a commentator for the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, along with NCAA Wrestling All-American Daniel Cormier and ESPN's collegiate wrestling analyst Rock Harrison.

