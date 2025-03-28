Jordan Burroughs makes hilarious Jamaican remark as multiple wrestlers enter the transfer portal after the NCAA Championships

Jordan Burroughs jokingly announced that he would transfer to the Jamaican wrestling team, hilariously responding to the huge number of athletes entering the transfer portal since the 2025 NCAA Championships. Burroughs had a collegiate career at the University of Nebraska, where he won two NCAA Division I wrestling titles and the Dan Hedge Trophy in 2011.

Jordan Burroughs, who has one of the most impressive wrestling resumes, has been a constant supporter of athletes at the 2025 Nationals. However, the sudden rise of athletes entering the transfer portal drew his attention. He shared an edited picture of himself in a Jamaican singlet, taking on the matter hilariously.

As per his caption, since so many wrestlers were on their way to change college teams, he thought he would also be part of the Jamaican National team, bidding farewell to the US.

"After thoughtful consideration, and watching everyone else do it…I’ve decided to also enter the transfer portal. I want to thank Team USA for taking a chance on a young kid like me years ago. I’ll be taking my talents to the beautiful island of Jamaica. Time to trade in the Red, White and Blue for some Black and Green. Big emphasis on GREEN. IYKYK. ome people say you know them can’t believe, Jamaica we have a wrestling team!"

While some people might find it true, Burroughs clarified in his hashtags that he was joking.

Around 100 athletes have entered the portal since March 20, and Iowa State's Casey Swiderski already announced his transfer to Oklahoma on March 26.

Jordan Burroughs recently spoke about the mission of All We See is Gold Foundation

Jordan Burroughs at the 2023 Final X Wrestling - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Burroughs has been one of the formidable names in freestyle wrestling, winning six golds at the World Championships. He also continued his excellence at the Pan American Games and Pan Championships.

Having gained fame in the wrestling domain, Burroughs started the All We See Is Gold Foundation to foster the dreams of young wrestlers and help wrestling families all across the globe. He recently attended a fundraising event in Philadelphia and expressed gratitude to his loved ones and the United States Wrestling Foundation for supporting him in his endeavor.

Sharing the mission of the Foundation, he said,

"Our mission is this. To support, guide and enrich the lives of wrestlers, wrestling fans, and families all over the world. To use our platform to promote youth development and break generational curses through the sport of wrestling. We look specifically to serve the community who, with our help, can tap into their true potential not only as wrestlers, but human beings."

Jordan Burroughs was the champion in the 74 kg weight category at the 2012 Games. He also boasted a successful high school career, recording 115 wins.

